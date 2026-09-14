Awoniyi Sees Red as Five-star Brighton Crush Coventry

Super Eagles forward, Taiwo Awoniyi was shown a straight red card as his Coventry were battered 5-0 by Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday afternoon.

The dismissal of the former Nottingham Forest front man followed his elbowing of Brighton’s Maxim de Cuyper in the face while attempting to challenge for an aerial ball.

Referee Tony Harrington immediately showed Awoniyi a straight red card, with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) reviewing and supporting the decision.

His dismissal left the Sky Blues with 10 men, allowing Brighton to take control and eventually secure a 5-0 victory at the CBS Arena.

Speaking on Sky Sports, former Manchester United legend, Roy Keane described the decision as harsh but questioned Awoniyi’s arm movement and whether the striker had given the referee an opportunity to send him off.

“I think the red card is a tough one. Awoniyi raised his elbow as he was waiting for the Brighton player coming in, but was it a real swing? I don’t know,” Keane said.

“I think it’s harsh, but you have to ask Awoniyi: ‘Did you give the referee an opportunity to send you off today?’ – the answer is yes.”

Awoniyi is expected to miss three consecutive games for the Sky Blues, including the Carabao Cup clash against Aston Villa, the return to his former club Nottingham Forest and the meeting with Newcastle United

The defeat continued condemned Coventry to a fourth successive defeat of the season after their return to the Premier League.

Frank Lampard’s side became only the second in Premier League history to lose their first four matches without scoring – after Crystal Palace in 2017-18 – while it is the first time in Coventry’s history they have failed to register a goal or point in their first four league matches.

Only in 1919-20 – their first league campaign – have they lost each of their first four league matches.

Brighton enjoyed the brighter start at CBS Arena with Charalampos Kostoulas heading wide and hitting the side netting-before opening the scoring on 35 minutes with a superb individual goal.

Having turned and headed the ball down between two defenders, teenager Kostoulas bounced his effort into the ground and beyond goalkeeper Carl Rushworth.

It came as a hammer blow for Coventry, who had weathered the early storm and been enjoying a period of dominance when they should have scored at least one of their eight chances.

Victory lifts Brighton to fourth in the table, while Coventry remain rooted to the bottom.

RESULTS

PREMIER LEAGUE

Coventry 0-5 Brighton

Man Utd 0-1 Man City

BUNDESLIGA

RB Leipzig 5-0 Hamburger

Elversberg 1-2 B’Munich

SERIE A

Lecce 3-2 Monza

Napoli 1-0 Bologna

Sassuolo 3-2 Juventus

LA LIGA

Celta Vigo 1-1 Malaga

Levante 2-4 Barcelona

Getafe 1-1 Dep.A Coruna

Sociedad 0-3 Atletico

EUROMATCH NPFL

Doma Utd 2-0 Enyimba Int’l

Kwara Utd 3-0 Katsina Utd

B’Insurance 4-2 Kun Khalifat

Barau FC 3-1 Ranchers Bees

Abia Warriors 2-2 Ikorodu City

Inter Lagos 0-3 Sporting Lagos

N’Tornadoes v Plateau Utd

TBC (14/09/26)

Rivers Utd v Warri Wolves

(16/09/26

Rangers Int’l v Nasarawa

(17/09/26)

Shooting Stars v K’Pillars

(07/10/26)