Eight Finalists Emerge to Compete for Zenith Bank League Title in Lagos





All is now set for the final of the 2026 NBBF/Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball Premier League after the conclusion of the second phase of the two conferences – Atlantic and Savannah.

All roads now lead to the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos for the ultimate battle between the best four teams from each conference.

MFM Women Basketball team and Nigeria Customs emerged the winner of both conferences winning all their games from both the First Phase and the Second Phase and looking as teams to beat in the Final 8.

With 14 matches played across two phases, MFM won all while Customs won 10 out of 10 to lead the charge to Lagos.

From the Atlantic Conference, First Bank, Victoria Queens and Bayelsa Blue Whales joined MFM while the three others joining Customs from the Savannah Conference are AS SKY Queens, Titans and Air Warriors.

According to a release by the Nigeria Basketball Federation, the Final 8 will be coming up on a yet to be announced date but last week of September.

“We specially thank Zenith Bank for their continued support and for encouraging female basketball in Nigeria,” NBBF statement said.

“Next up is the Final 8 in Lagos, last week in September (Indoor National Stadium). The exact dates will be communicated as approved by both the NBBF and Zenith Bank.”

MFM will be hoping to regain the title they lost to Dolphins last year while Customs will attempt to win their second trophy in history.

Meanwhile, defending champion, Dolphins, is out of the Final 8 and will be grateful after escaping relegation from the Atlantic Conference after their dismal display over the two phases, ending with three wins from both phases.