Fortune, Ajegunle Utd Set Pace in Week 2 of Nat Idowu U16 League 

Fortune FA and Ajegunle United were among the biggest winners as the Nathaniel Idowu U-16 Football League recorded 21 goals in five matches during Week 2 at the New Maracana Sports Complex, Tolu.

The result took the total number of goals scored in the opening two weeks to 43, following the 22 goals recorded in the opening round.

Fortune FA recorded the biggest win of the weekend, defeating Divinely Blessed 6-0, with Odunayo Odesola scoring a first-half hat-trick in the 3rd, 16th and 25th minutes.

Daniel Udoh added another goal before half-time, while substitute Akanbi Quadri completed the scoring with a brace in the 63rd and 70th minutes.

Fortune also benefited from four assists by Agbato Wasiu, including three in the first half, while Odesola was named Man of the Match. Divinely Blessed goalkeeper Mira Odey was sent off for bringing down an onrushing attacker.

Young Eleven also secured three points after Chiemerie Eneali scored the only goal of the match in the 68th minute to seal a narrow victory following a goalless first half.

Atico FA and Bright Stars SA played out a 1-1 draw, with Timilehin Ajomale putting Atico ahead in the 74th minute before Bright Stars’ Valentine Aniako equalised six minutes later.

Aniako, who scored a hat-trick in Week 1, now has four goals in the competition and leads the Golden Boot race. Sheriff Musa was named Man of the Match for Bright Stars.

Ajegunle United recorded a convincing 4-0 victory over Moore Wins, with Peter Adoga scoring twice and Onyebuchi Okolo also getting two goals. Adoga opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, while Okolo added the second five minutes later. Adoga struck again in the 74th minute before Okolo completed the scoring with a free kick in the 81st minute.

St. Petersburg FA also recorded a high-scoring victory over Seraphic, with eight goals scored in the encounter. Ebuka Emeka scored twice for St. Petersburg, while David Ohaeri and Emmanuel Ebube also found the net. Seraphic replied through Ebube Ugwunna and Fred Apoh, who scored two free kicks.

After two weeks of action, Fortune FA have emerged as early contenders, while Agbato Wasiu has recorded six goals and four assists.

With 43 goals already scored, the league has made an impressive start as it continues its objective of identifying and developing young football talents. Attention now turns to Week 3, with more exciting fixtures expected.