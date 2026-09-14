BETTER LIFE FOR ACADEMICS

The payment of CATA to academic staff signals that agreements matter, argues ELIJAH BASHIRI

For years, the Nigerian university system was trapped in a frustrating cycle. Successive governments announced reforms. Academic unions raised concerns. Negotiations followed. Agreements were reached. Implementation faltered. Another dispute emerged. Eventually, students stayed at home while lecturers stayed away from classrooms.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) became synonymous with prolonged industrial action, and university strikes became almost a recurring feature of Nigeria’s academic calendar. That cycle carried a heavy cost.

Students lost valuable months. Parents endured uncertainty. Universities struggled to maintain academic calendars. Lecturers became increasingly frustrated. And Nigeria’s reputation as a destination for serious higher education suffered.

Against that background, the Federal Government’s latest announcement on the payment of the Consolidated Academic Tools Allowance (CATA) to academic staff across federal universities, polytechnics and colleges of education represents more than the release of another allowance.

It is part of a potentially important change in the relationship between the government and the nation’s academic community. The federal government has announced the full payment of CATA for the period January to August 2026, in line with the 2025 agreement between the government and ASUU.

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, said the funds had been released to all federal universities, polytechnics and colleges of education, with institutions notified to commence payment to academic staff. The importance of this development lies in what CATA represents. Academic work is not performed with certificates and goodwill alone.

A lecturer needs access to teaching materials, research tools, digital resources, laboratory equipment and other professional necessities. Researchers need the resources to conduct investigations, produce knowledge and contribute to national development.

When academics are expected to perform world-class work without the tools required to do so, the system inevitably suffers. That is why the payment of the allowance should be viewed as an investment in the productivity of Nigerian scholars.

More significantly, it reflects the growing emphasis of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration on the welfare of those who keep the country’s tertiary education system running.

Alausa explicitly linked the payment to the President’s commitment to academic and non-academic staff, saying Tinubu had prioritised their welfare.

The administration’s attention to staff welfare is important because the crisis in Nigerian tertiary education has never been exclusively about salaries.

It has also been about working conditions, infrastructure, research funding, professional development and the credibility of agreements reached between government and academic unions.

When agreements are implemented, trust grows. When promises remain unfulfilled, distrust becomes entrenched. That is why the current payment has significance beyond the money reaching individual lecturers’ accounts. It reinforces the principle that negotiated agreements should be honoured.

One of the most damaging features of Nigeria’s education system in previous years was the seemingly endless cycle of ASUU strikes. The issue was not simply the inconvenience of a few weeks away from school.

Repeated industrial action disrupted the lives of millions of students and families. Students who should have graduated in four years sometimes spent considerably longer in university. Academic programmes were repeatedly interrupted. Some students eventually lost interest or sought opportunities outside Nigeria. The economic consequences were equally serious.

Universities are engines for producing the professionals, researchers, entrepreneurs and public servants needed to sustain an economy. When universities are shut, the consequences spread far beyond the campus.

That is why the apparent reduction of the old strike-and-negotiation cycle under the Tinubu administration is worth highlighting. The real achievement is not that the government has somehow eliminated disagreements between itself and ASUU. Disagreements are normal in a democracy.

The achievement is that disputes can increasingly be channelled through negotiation and implementation rather than allowing them to become prolonged disruptions of the academic calendar. Industrial peace should never be taken for granted.

It must be continuously earned through dialogue, credible commitments and timely implementation. The CATA payment provides evidence of that process.

There is another dimension to the government’s approach. Improving the welfare of academics should not be regarded simply as an act of government generosity. It is a productivity strategy.

Nigeria cannot aspire to compete globally while neglecting the people responsible for teaching, researching and generating knowledge. The lecturer who has access to appropriate tools can teach more effectively.

The researcher with adequate resources can produce better research. The academic who works in a functional environment is more likely to contribute meaningfully to innovation and national development.

In this sense, investment in academics is an investment in Nigeria’s future workforce. Alausa said the government’s education reforms extend beyond staff welfare, pointing to investments in infrastructure across tertiary institutions as well as in basic and postgraduate education.

That broader approach is essential. A better-paid lecturer working in a dilapidated institution without laboratories, libraries, classrooms or digital infrastructure will still face serious constraints. The goal must therefore be to improve the entire academic ecosystem.

Perhaps the most important change Nigeria needs is a change in the perception of academic work. The country should not regard lecturers merely as government employees waiting for monthly salaries.

They are knowledge producers. They educate doctors, engineers, lawyers, teachers, scientists, economists, entrepreneurs and future public officials. They conduct research that can solve Nigerian problems.

They contribute to the intellectual capital on which every modern economy depends. A government that understands this will treat academic welfare as a national development priority. That appears to be the direction the Tinubu administration is seeking to establish.

The payment of CATA is a relatively specific intervention, but its significance is broader: the government is signalling that agreements matter, academic tools matter and the welfare of those working in tertiary institutions matters.

And, perhaps most importantly, it is a signal that the era in which Nigerian academics were left perpetually waiting for government commitments to be fulfilled does not have to continue.

If the Tinubu administration sustains this direction, the ultimate beneficiary will not be the lecturer alone. It will be Nigeria. Because when academics have the tools, stability and dignity to do their work, the entire nation learns, innovates and moves forward.

Bashiri writes from Lagos State