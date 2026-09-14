WHEN BEING BUSY BECOMES A LEADERSHIP WEAKNESS

Leaders must learn to distinguish between what is urgent and what is consequential, contends LINUS OKORIE

There was a time when being busy was considered evidence of importance.

A full diary suggested influence. Back-to-back meetings signaled responsibility. Constant phone calls meant someone was needed somewhere.

Today, many leaders wear busyness almost like a badge of honour.

But there is a question worth asking:

What if being constantly busy is making us worse leaders?

In 2001, Bill Gates was already one of the most powerful business leaders in the world. Microsoft was enormous, the technology industry was moving rapidly, and the demands on its chairman were considerable.

Yet Gates deliberately created periods when he would step away from the noise.

He called them “Think Weeks.”

During these periods, Gates would isolate himself with books, research papers and information from Microsoft employees. He used the time to think deeply about technology, competition and the future of the company.

The practice became part of his leadership rhythm because Gates understood something that many executives forget:

Thinking is not the opposite of work. For leaders, thinking is part of the work.

The problem is that thinking produces little visible activity.

No one sees a leader thinking.

There is no impressive email trail.

No calendar full of meetings.

No urgent phone call.

No immediate deliverable.

Yet some of the most consequential leadership decisions begin in precisely that invisible space.

A leader’s job is not merely to respond to what is urgent.

It is to determine what deserves to become important.

That requires attention.

And attention has become one of the most valuable resources in modern leadership.

The digital economy has made distraction almost effortless. Notifications arrive continuously. Messages demand immediate responses. Social media produces an endless stream of commentary. Meetings multiply. Information arrives faster than anyone can properly process it.

Leaders can therefore spend an entire day responding to everything and still fail to think about what matters most.

This is a dangerous form of productivity.

It feels productive because something is always happening.

But movement is not necessarily progress.

A leader who spends eight hours answering questions may have solved eight problems while failing to notice the ninth problem that could determine the organization’s future.

This is where the distinction between reactive leadership and reflective leadership becomes important.

Reactive leaders ask:

“What needs my attention now?”

Reflective leaders also ask:

“What deserves my attention before it becomes urgent?”

The second question is where strategy begins.

History offers many examples of leaders who understood the value of deliberate thinking.

Winston Churchill was known for spending significant time reading, writing and reflecting even during periods of extraordinary political pressure. His famous speeches were not produced simply through inspiration; they were built on years of reading, historical knowledge and careful preparation.

Nelson Mandela’s years in prison provide another, very different example.

His confinement was intended to restrict his freedom and influence. Yet he used years of isolation to study, reflect and understand the people and political forces he would eventually need to negotiate with.

The lesson is not that leaders should withdraw from the world.

It is that distance from noise can sometimes create clarity about the world.

For African leaders, this is particularly relevant because many operate in environments where every day brings genuine urgency.

Economic challenges need attention.

People need decisions.

Customers need responses.

Governments change policies.

Markets fluctuate.

The temptation is therefore to remain permanently available.

But availability and effectiveness are not the same thing.

A leader who is available for everything may eventually become useful for very little.

This is especially dangerous at the executive level because the higher a leader rises, the more expensive their attention becomes.

If a junior employee spends an hour in an unnecessary meeting, the cost may be relatively small.

If a CEO spends that same hour on an issue that should have been delegated, the organization has lost an hour of strategic attention.

This is why delegation is not simply about reducing workload.

It is about protecting leadership attention for the decisions only the leader can make.

A leader should not be the organization’s most efficient problem-solving machine.

The leader should be building an organization where problems are solved at the appropriate level.

That requires trust.

It also requires discipline.

Leaders must learn to distinguish between what is urgent and what is consequential.

Urgency shouts.

Importance often whispers.

A crisis demands immediate attention.

But culture, succession, innovation, talent development and long-term strategy rarely arrive with flashing lights.

They become visible slowly.

By the time they become urgent, it may already be too late.

This is why some of the most important leadership work looks remarkably unproductive from the outside.

Reading.

Listening.

Walking.

Studying.

Asking questions.

Reviewing assumptions.

Talking to people who disagree.

Thinking about what the organization is becoming.

These activities may not produce immediate revenue, but they can prevent years of wasted effort.

The challenge for modern leaders is therefore not simply learning how to manage time.

It is learning how to manage attention.

Time passes regardless of what we do with it.

Attention is different.

We choose what receives it.

And whatever consistently receives a leader’s attention eventually receives the organization’sattention.

If a leader spends all day reacting to minor operational problems, the culture learns that minor operational problems matter most.

If the leader spends time developing people, the organization learns that people matter.

If the leader constantly talks about quarterly numbers but rarely discusses long-term purpose, the organization learns what the real priority is.

Leadership is communicated not only through speeches.

It is communicated through attention.

So perhaps every leader should create a personal “Think Week,” or at least a regular period of protected reflection.

Turn off the notifications.

Leave the office.

Read something unrelated to your immediate responsibilities.

Study your industry.

Speak to people outside your normal circle.

Review the assumptions behind your strategy.

Ask what you are not seeing.

And then ask the most uncomfortable question:

If I continue leading exactly as I am today, where will this organization be five years from now?

The answer may be reassuring.

It may also be frightening.

Either way, it is worth knowing.

Because leadership is not simply the ability to keep moving.

Sometimes the highest form of leadership is knowing when to stop, step back and think.

A leader who never creates space to think eventually becomes a servant of whatever is loudest.

The future belongs to leaders who can distinguish noise from signal, urgency from importance, and activity from progress.

Being busy may prove that you have many responsibilities.

But creating enough space to think may determine whether you are actually fulfilling them.

Okorie MFR is a leadership development expert spanning 30 years in the research, teaching and coaching of leadership in Africa and across the world. He is the CEO of the GOTNI Leadership Centre.