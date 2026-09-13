Tinubu Arrives Paris In Continuation Of His Three-Week Working Leave

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Paris, France for the second phase of his three-week working vacation in Europe.

He was received on arrival on Sunday by Nigeria’s Ambassador to France, Emmanuel Ayodele Oke.

Tinubu’s arrival in Paris therefore marks the continuation of the scheduled three-week working vacation.

The president had departed Abuja about two weeks ago to begin his annual leave, with London, United Kingdom, as his first destination.

Tinubu’s working leave had earlier been announced by presidential spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, who outlined the president’s itinerary in a statement.

“His first stop will be London, United Kingdom,” the statement said, adding that the president would subsequently proceed to other parts of Europe.

Onanuga had also stated that the president would return to Nigeria at the end of the vacation to join preparations ahead of the January, 2027 poll.

Tinubu is expected to resume official duties next weekend upon the completion of his three-week leave.