Dignitaries Storm Yola as Bamanga Tukur, Former PDP Chairman, Is Laid to Rest

Daji Sani in Yola

The remains of elder statesman and former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, were laid to rest in his hometown of Yola on Sunday, drawing top political and business figures from across Nigeria.

The burial, conducted according to Islamic rites, was led by the Chief Imam of Modibbo Adama Central Mosque, Yola, Alhaji Ahmadu Bobboi, at 10:50am.

His remains were subsequently interred in the family house at Fadde-Sanda, along Abuja Road in Yola, at 11:30am, in line with family tradition.

Tukur died on Saturday at the age of 90 after a brief illness, bringing to a close a political and business career that spanned several decades.

He is survived by two wives and 18 children. Among his children is Awwal Tukur, the current Secretary to the State Government of Adamawa State.

The funeral prayers attracted a large turnout of dignitaries who came to pay their last respects to the former Gongola State governor and PDP leader.

Business magnate, Aliko Dangote, was among those present, alongside Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State.

Also in attendance were Senator Iya Abbas representing Adamawa Central Senatorial District and former governor of the state, Jibrilla Bindow.

Traditional rulers from within and outside Adamawa, as well as other political and community leaders, joined the family and well-wishers at the burial.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima earlier described Tukur as a “global star,” while northern governors had mourned his passing, describing it as a huge loss to the region.

The PDP also paid tribute to Tukur, calling him a “committed party man” whose leadership helped shape the party and Nigeria’s political landscape.

With his burial, Adamawa bid farewell to one of its most prominent sons, an elder statesman remembered for his contributions to business, governance and national politics.