2027: Radda Pledges Door-to-Door Campaign for Tinubu in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has pledged to embark on a door-to-door campaign across the state to mobilise support for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election.

Radda made the pledge on Sunday at an endorsement rally organised in honour of him and President Tinubu by a coalition of 4,000 political groups and associations at the People’s Square in Katsina.

He said the campaign would roll-out what he termed the unprecedented achievements of President Tinubu and that of his administration directly to the people at the grassroots to galvanize support for the 2027 poll.

He stressed the need for supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to also intensify grassroots mobilisation for the party and explain the policies and programmes of the federal and state governments to voters.

He explained that success of the APC in the 2027 general election would depend solely on the ability of its members to work together, engage voters and sustain contact with the grassroots.

Radda, who addressed the gathering in Hausa, said: “We remain firm and determined to ensure APC victory. We, members of the APC, like and love our President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and we are going to vote for him in 2027, Insha Allah.

“Youths of Katsina State, let us remain resolute and embark on door-to-door campaign for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our governor, senators, House of Representatives and state House of Assembly members from top to bottom.”

Describing the youths as the backbone and pillars of APC in the forthcoming elections, Governor Radda vowed to work with them to showcase the APC-led government’s scorecards to the nooks and crannies of the state for the party’s victory.

He further disclosed that the APC remained one indivisible and united family in the state and would approach the 2027 elections with a united voice.

He, therefore, urged supporters and stalwarts of the party to conduct their political activities peacefully and avoid actions or statements capable of creating tension among members.

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Ya’u Umar Gwajo-gwajo, explained that over 4,000 political groups and associations have unanimously endorsed President Tinubu and Governor Radda for the 2027 election.

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