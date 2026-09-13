AD Consulting, Ecobank Bring Nigeria’s Art and Architecture Icons Together in ‘The Convergence’

* Landmark Lagos cultural experience to feature Olajumoke Adenowo and leading Nigerian artists, opening with a special Collectors & Patrons Day

Nigeria’s leading voices in art and architecture will converge in Lagos as AD Consulting partners with Ecobank Nigeria to present The Convergence: The Iconic Architect & the Icons of Art, a landmark cultural experience celebrating Nigeria’s creative excellence, heritage and legacy.

Scheduled to run from October 1 to 7, 2026 at the Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC), Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island, Lagos, the event will bring together internationally acclaimed architect Olajumoke Adenowo, Founder of AD Consulting, and some of Nigeria’s most distinguished visual artists for an immersive exploration of the relationship between architecture, art and African heritage.

Among the artists whose works will feature are Abiodun Olaku, Bunmi Babatunde, Kehinde Adewuyi, Tayo Quaye, Mufu Onifade, Alex Nwokolo, Fidelis Odogwu, Kassi Nathalie, Dotun Popoola, Steve Ekpenisi, Collins Abinoro and Joshua Nmesirionye among others.

Speaking on the concept behind The Convergence, Adenowo, said: “Architecture and art are two of the most enduring expressions of who we are as a people. They tell our stories, preserve our heritage and give form to the values we want to pass on to future generations.

“The Convergence brings these two powerful voices together to celebrate Nigeria’s extraordinary creative heritage while creating a space for new conversations about identity, beauty, ownership and legacy.

“This is not simply an exhibition. It is an intentional meeting of architecture, art and people who understand that some of the most valuable things we can leave behind are not merely possessions, but ideas, culture and a sense of who we are. Through NeoHeritage, The Convergence creates a contemporary expression of our heritage while looking confidently towards the future.”

Unlike a conventional exhibition or art fair, The Convergence has been conceived as a platform for dialogue, exploring how art and architecture shape identity, preserve cultural memory and create enduring legacies.

At its heart is Adenowo’s NeoHeritage philosophy, which connects Africa’s rich cultural inheritance with contemporary creative expression.

The experience is built around three design pillars: Light, Zeitgeist and The 4th Dimension.

Collectors & Patrons Day

The Convergence will open on October 1 with an exclusive Collectors & Patrons evening curated for invited collectors, patrons, high-net-worth individuals and distinguished guests.

The opening will provide an intimate opportunity to experience the exhibition, engage with participating artists and explore the works within a setting centred on art, architecture, ownership, cultural stewardship and legacy.

The programme will include curated viewing opportunities, conversations with artists and creative leaders, and experiences designed to foster meaningful connections among collectors, patrons, architects and cultural leaders.

The wider exhibition will continue from October 2 to 7, giving a broader audience the opportunity to experience the works and engage with the ideas underpinning The Convergence.

The programme will also feature a Patron’s Preview, Founders’ Cocktail featuring an Architecture Salon by AD Consulting, and a Collectors’ Circle, offering opportunities for private viewings and deeper engagement with the artists and their work.

For Ecobank Nigeria, the partnership represents an opportunity to support African creative excellence while creating a platform where culture, creativity, private wealth and enterprise intersect.

Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Ecobank Nigeria, Austen Osokpor, said: “Africa’s wealth is not defined by financial capital alone. Our culture, creativity, intellectual capital and heritage are equally important assets that must be preserved, celebrated and passed on to future generations. The Convergence gives us an opportunity to support this broader definition of African wealth by bringing together exceptional artists, architects, collectors and cultural patrons in one powerful experience.”

He added: “For Ecobank, this is more than an event. It is about creating meaningful platforms that connect people, ideas and opportunities, while reinforcing our commitment to African excellence. We are delighted to partner with AD Consulting and Olajumoke Adenowo on an initiative that places Nigerian creativity firmly within the wider African and global cultural conversation.”

For Adenowo, whose architectural practice spans more than three decades, The Convergence extends her NeoHeritage philosophy beyond architecture into a broader conversation about African identity, creativity and legacy.

The event comes at a time when African artists and architects are commanding increasing global attention, alongside a growing community of collectors and cultural patrons engaging more deeply with African creative expression.

Through The Convergence, AD Consulting and Ecobank seek to create a platform for meaningful conversations, cultural exchange, patronage and the preservation of African creative legacy.

The Convergence will run from October 1 to 7, 2026, at the Ecobank Pan African Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island, Lagos, with October 1 serving as the special Collectors & Patrons Day.