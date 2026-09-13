Tinubu, Jonathan, Abbas, Northern Govs, Fintiri, Makinde, Mourn Elder Statesman, Bamanga Tukur

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha in Abuja, Daji Sani in Yola and Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

President Bola Tinubu; former President Goodluck Jonathan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; Chairman of the Northern Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NNGF) and Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya; Governor of Adamawa State, Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri; Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); and former Senate president and National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator David Mark have mourned an elder statesman, renowned businessman, ex-National Chairman of PDP and former Governor of the old Gongola State, Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, who died at the age of 90.



The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor of Oyo State, Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the APC National Chairman, Alhaji Abdulmajeedo Jega, have also expressed their sadness over Tukur’s passing.

Tukur, who would be buried after funeral prayers at the Lamido’s Palace by 10 a.m. on Sunday (today), would have celebrated his 91st birthday on September 15, 2026, having been born on September 15, 1935.



According to a statement issued by the spokesman of Tukur’s family, Oliver Okpala, the elder statesman died yesterday at 12noon in his residence at Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Wuse 2 in Abuja.

Okpala said the statement was issued with the consent and approval of his first son, the Secretary to the Adamawa State Government, Hon. Awwal Tukur and his first daughter, Lami.



Okpala explained that the body of the elder statesman would be flown to Adamawa State immediately for necessary burial arrangements in keeping with the Islamic rites and injunctions.

Reacting to his father’s death, his eldest son, Awwal, said the family would take solace in the exemplary life their father lived and the monumental legacies he bequeathed to posterity while alive.



In his lifetime, Tukur was so influential that he became the first African to address the United Nations Assembly in New York as a private person, not as the head of a country or government.

Born on September 15, 1935, Tukur rose to national prominence as General Manager of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) from 1975 to 1982, where he helped modernise port operations and improve Nigeria’s maritime sector.



Tukur is survived by two wives and 18 children, among them the Secretary to the Government of Adamawa State, Awwal.

Tinubu, in a statement issued yesterday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, described the passing of Tukur, the Tafidan Adamawa, as the end of a remarkable chapter in Nigeria’s political and economic history.

According to Tinubu, Tukur was a towering figure whose distinguished career spanned public administration, governance, industry, politics and pan-African business leadership.



“Alhaji Tukur was urbane, generous and deeply rooted in the values of integrity and service that the Adamawa Emirate and the nation hold dear. He was a man of big ideas and bold enterprise who believed in Nigeria’s limitless potential. Nigeria will sorely miss his wise counsel and fatherly guidance.”



Tinubu recalled Tukur’s colourful foray into politics during the Second Republic, which led to his election as governor of the old Gongola State (now Adamawa and Taraba States) in 1983.

AccordPresidente president, the deceased subsequently distinguished himself in the private sector as Chairman of BHI Holdings and the DADDO Group of Companies, conglomerates with interests in manufacturing, agriculture, logistics and trading, and served as Minister of Industries under the administration of the late General Sani Abacha from 1993 to 1995.



On the continental stage, Tinubu said Tukur was an eloquent champion of Africa’s economic renaissance.

“As Executive President of the African Business Roundtable and Chairman of the NEPAD Business Group, he was a relentless advocate for intra-African trade, private sector-led growth and sustainable development,” the President added. Tukur was the National Chairman of the PDP from March 2012 to January 2014, and made sterling contributions to democracy through enforcing party discipline and building consensus.



Former President Jonathan has also expressed deep

sadness over the passing of Tukur, whom he described as a distinguished elder statesman, patriot, accomplished businessman and committed democrat.

In a condolence message released by his spokesman, Mr Ikechukwu Eze, Presidentr President also described the late Tukur as a man who dedicated much of his life to the service of Nigeria and made significant contributions to the country’s political development and democratic consolidation.

“His contributions to Nigeria’s political development, democratic consolidation, and national unity remain significant,” Jonathan added.



On his part, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas described Tukur as one of the firmest politicians in the North who left an indelible mark on the country’s history.

He expressed sadness over the passing of the former governor of the defunct Gongola State.

Speaker Abbas, in a message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, described Bamanga Tukur’s demise as a huge loss to the business and political communities, noting that the deceased was an elder statesman whose mark will remain indelible in the country’s history.



The Speaker said that apart from Bamanga Tukur’s exemplary foray in public administration, governance, industry, politics and pan-African business leadership, he was also a devoted Muslim who propagated Islam and blessed humanity with his wealth.

He added that Tukur, as national chairman of the PDP, contributed immensely to improving Nigerian democracy and standard political practices.



In a condolence message on behalf of his colleagues in the NNGF, Governor Yahaya described the death of the elder statesman as a profound loss to the North and the nation, saying Nigeria had lost one of its most experienced public servants, political leaders and champions of economic development.



The condolence message contained in a statement issued by the Director-General, Press Affairs, at the Government House, Gombe, Ismaila Uba Misilli, noted that Tukur’s vast experience in public administration, politics, business and continental affairs established him as one of the prominent figures of his generation whose contributions will remain part of Nigeria’s history.

“Alhaji Bamanga Tukur lived a long and impactful life, serving Nigeria in several critical capacities and contributing significantly to the growth of our economy, institutions and political development,” Governor Yahaya said.

Governor Fintiri described the death as a monumental loss to Adamawa State and Nigeria.

He commended Tukur’s courage, foresight, patriotism and lifelong commitment to public service.

“His wealth of experience, wisdom and commitment to public service earned him a place of honour in our national history,” the governor said in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou.

The PDP also mourned Tukur’s passing, describing him as a distinguished statesman, elder, administrator, businessman, and committed member of the party.

A statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon.Partyudo Haruna Mohammed

Described Tukur as a towering figure whose remarkable public service career spanned several decades.

According to the PDP, Tukur’s tenure as its national chairman came at a significant period in the party’s political history, adding that he brought to the leadership of the PDP his wealth of experience, institutional knowledge, and longstanding commitment to public service and democratic development.

Similarly, a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the Tanimu Turaki-ed faction of the PDP, Mr Ini Ememobong, noted that Tukur played prominent roles in shaping policies and projects in various sectors of the Nigerian economy, particularly ports administration, international trade and industries.

On his part, Mark has described the death of the elder statesman as a great loss to Nigeria, particularly at a time when the country needs the wisdom, experience and counsel of its older generation of leaders.

In a statement by his media aide, Kola Olagbodiyan, the former Senate president said Tukur was a prominent figure whose contributions to Nigeria’s political, administrative and economic development spanned several decades.