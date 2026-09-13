Dangote Predicts Refinery Shares Will Rise from N525 to N10,000, Raises Petrol Gantry Price to N1,350

Peter Uzoho

President of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, has said shares of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, currently offered at N525, could rise to N10,000 in the future.

Dangote also assured small-scale investors seeking to participate in the refinery’s Initial Public Offering (IPO) that they would be prioritised for share allocation.



This comes as Dangote Petroleum Refinery has increased the pump price of petrol from N1,265 to N1,350 per litre, effective yesterday, September 12, 2026.

Dangote spoke in Hausa during an interview with Abis Fulani, which Google Gemini translated, while discussing the planned IPO and its potential benefits to investors.



According to Dangote, retail investors seeking to buy shares worth N50,000, N100,000 and other smaller amounts would receive priority over large institutional investors.

He said, “When you do something like this—what is called an IPO—all the small-scale investors are the ones who will be given priority first.



“The big institutional investors who request large allocations will not get everything they ask for. But the small retail investors who want to buy N50,000 worth, or some buying N100,000 worth, and so on, are the ones who will be given priority allocations.”

He said the remaining shares would subsequently be distributed among investors.

On the potential value of the shares, Dangote said the current N525 price could increase substantially, projecting that it could eventually reach N10,000.



He said, “As I was saying, this share, if you look at it, is currently at N525. A day will come when this share will reach N10,000.

“Therefore, if you hold it, having bought it, and it rises to N10,000, where you previously invested N5m, it will now be worth over N50m. You see, you have become wealthy.”

Dangote further said shareholders could choose to receive dividends in either naira or dollars, saying the option could help investors cope with currency depreciation.



He said the dollar option would be particularly useful to Nigerians with financial obligations abroad, including parents with children studying in the United Kingdom.

Dangote said, “The benefit of buying it is that holding this share will not prevent you from carrying out your regular work. You hold this share, and when dividends are paid, you won’t need to fear currency devaluation.

“That is because you can choose to receive your dividend in Naira or in Dollars. If you have a child studying at a school in England, for example, even if there is economic instability or currency devaluation—may God protect us—having this means what you receive is in Dollars.”



He recalled the sharp depreciation of the naira against the dollar, saying the exchange rate had risen from about N400 to the dollar to N1,800.

“So, your child won’t have to… avoid exchange rate shocks, like when rates moved from N400 up to N1,800.

“Most children were brought back home as a result. So, what we want to prevent is that kind of situation,” he said.

The Dangote Refinery IPO comprises 4.1 billion ordinary shares priced at N525 each. A full subscription is expected to raise about N2.15trillion, while the minimum subscription is 10 shares, costing N5,250. The offer is scheduled to run from September 14 to October 13, 2026.



Meanwhile, Dangote Refinery has increased the gantry price of petrol by 6.7 per cent to N1,350 per litre from N1,265 per litre.

The refinery also raised its coastal price to N1,783,530 from N1,669,543, representing an increase of N113,987, or 6.8 per cent.

In a memo to customers, Dangote Petroleum Refinery announced the revised prices, saying: “Dear valued customer, please find below the revised DPRP PMS gantry and coastal prices, which are effective from 12th September 2026.”

The refinery also directed customers with existing loading arrangements to return their Automated Truck Certificates, ATCs, for repricing.



It said: “You are advised to return all ATCs for repricing, and a new volume contract will be issued for immediate loading resumption.”

The latest adjustment is expected to increase the acquisition cost of petrol for marketers sourcing supplies from the refinery and could put upward pressure on pump prices.