FG, VGN Deepen Partnership on National Security, Economic Development

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Federal Government has pledged to strengthen collaboration with the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) as part of coordinated and concerted efforts to enhance the security of lives and property across the federation.

The Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande Wisdom, made the pledge when the Commander-General and National Chairman of the VGN, James Udoma, led his management team on a courtesy visit to the minister in Abuja.

According to a statement by the National Public Relations Officer of the VGN, ACG Igho Akeregha, the minister described the VGN as an important grassroots security organisation contributing to the protection of lives, community safety and national development.

He said there was considerable scope for a stronger partnership between the ministry and the VGN, adding: “We are prepared to engage, identify practical areas of collaboration and develop programmes that will translate this relationship into measurable benefits for Nigerian youths and our communities.”

The minister stressed that such collaboration must operate within the law and complement the constitutional and statutory responsibilities of Nigeria’s recognised security agencies.

Olawande commended VGN personnel for the sacrifices they make daily in communities across the country, describing their commitment as a demonstration of patriotism and service to humanity.

“The work you do is not ordinary. When men and women voluntarily put themselves at risk to save lives, protect communities and support the peace of the nation, that sacrifice must be recognised. You are operating at the grassroots, where many security challenges first emerge, and that presence is extremely important,” he said.

He further stressed that those who risk their lives to save others deserve the recognition and support of government.

The minister also described Nigeria’s youth population as both a tremendous national asset and a strategic responsibility, noting that youth development could not be separated from peace, security, employment and community development.

“We cannot talk about youth development without talking about security, and we cannot talk about national security without talking about our young people. We must give our youths opportunities to become productive citizens rather than allowing them to become vulnerable to crime, violence and social instability,” he said.

He assured the VGN delegation that the ministry would explore areas in which both institutions could work together on youth empowerment, skills acquisition, community development, peacebuilding, volunteerism, civic responsibility and other programmes capable of positively engaging Nigerian youths.

Olawande also acknowledged the importance of community-based intelligence and early intervention in addressing emerging security challenges.

Responding, the Commander-General and National Chairman of the VGN, Udoma, expressed appreciation to the minister for recognising the sacrifices and contributions of VGN personnel nationwide.

Udoma said the courtesy visit was intended to strengthen institutional understanding and open a new chapter of cooperation between the VGN and the Ministry of Youth Development.

“We are here not merely to pay a courtesy call, but to build a bridge between youth development and grassroots security. Our men and women are in the communities, villages, towns and neighbourhoods where Nigerians live. They see the challenges confronting our people, and they are often among the first responders when lives and property are at risk,” he said.

He reaffirmed the VGN’s determination to support the government and statutory security institutions without seeking to usurp their responsibilities.