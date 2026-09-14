Rivers Utd, Shooting Stars Crash, El Kanemi, Rangers Through

Two of Nigeria’s representatives Rivers United FC and Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) crashed out of continental campaigns yesterday while El Kanemi and Enugu Rangers pulled through to the next round.

Rivers United’s CAF Champions League campaign ended in heartbreak at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo as Ivorian side, FC San Pedro survived a dramatic second-half comeback to force a 2-2 draw and advance to the next round.

In Tunisia, CS Sfaxien defeated 3SC 2-0 to qualify for the next round of the CAF Confederation Cup. Shooting Stars had won the first leg with a slim 1-0 margin in Abeokuta. CS Sfaxien qualified on 2-1 aggregate.

The other Nigerian team in the CAF Confederation Cup, El Kanemi Warriors lost 1-0 to Guinea Bissau’s UDIB but secured their ticket to the next round with an aggregate 3-1 victory. The Maiduguri team win the first leg 3-0 in Ikenne last week.

Earlier on Saturday, Nigerian champions, Enugu Rangers had escaped into the next round of the CAF Champions League after they were held held 2-2 aggregate but won 5-4 on penalty shootouts.

Rivers United had to settle for elimination despite recovering from a two-goal deficit to level the scores and throw the tie into a tense finish.

The result was particularly painful for Rivers United, who had returned from the first leg in Côte d’Ivoire with a 1-1 draw and the advantage of playing the decisive fixture at home.

San Pedro, however, produced a stunning first-half performance in Uyo, scoring twice to put Rivers United under enormous pressure and leave the hosts facing an early continental exit.

Having been pushed to the brink, Rivers United responded after the interval with renewed urgency.

The home side committed more players forward, increased the pressure and eventually found the goals needed to draw level at 2-2.

The comeback transformed the atmosphere inside the stadium, with Rivers United sensing an opportunity to complete the turnaround and keep their Champions League campaign alive.

But San Pedro refused to buckle. The Ivorian side defended resolutely through the closing stages, frustrating Rivers United’s attempts to find a decisive third goal and ultimately securing qualification on the strength of their overall performance across the tie.