Brave Falconets Demolish New Caledonia 10-1, Set up Last 16 Clash with England

Duro Ikhazuagbe

With elimination staring at them after losing to Spain in their opening Group F game and held China goalless, Nigeria’s Falconets, responded in emphatic fashion yesterday to crush New Caledonia 10-1 to advance to the last 16 stage of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Poland.

Now, Moses Aduku and his wards will similarly have to maintain their form when facing Group E winners England in the Last 16 stage of the tournament on Thursday.

The result at the Stadion Miejski ŁKS Łòdź secured progression to the Round of 16 and marked the team’s largest winning margin in the tournament to date.

Winner Onajite David led the scoring with a hat-trick in the 60th, 75th and in added time of the second period.

Additional goals came from Ramotalahi Kareem in the 64th minute, Rebecca Adegbemile in the 74th minute, and Tosin Rafiu in the 70th minute, with the assist provided by Onyedikachi Ekezie.

The goals were concentrated in the second half as Nigeria’s attack overwhelmed the New Caledonia defence.

The two-time World Cup runners-up controlled possession and created a high volume of chances throughout the second period. From the 60th minute onward, Nigeria recorded attempts at goal in quick succession, with Janet Akekoromowei, Amber Ogbolu and Kareem all threatening.

Set pieces were a key feature, as Tumininu Adeshina and Tosin Rafiu delivered a series of corners that sustained pressure on the opposition.

Head Coach Moses Aduku utilised his bench to maintain intensity, introducing Amber Ogbolu, Victory Lucky and Bright Effiong Etim in the 62nd and 79th minutes. The changes helped sustain the tempo and contributed to the late surge in goals.

New Caledonia registered a consolation goal through Joceline Kourevi in the 89th minute before David completed her hat-trick in stoppage time.

With the win, Nigeria concluded the group stage on four points from three matches, having previously lost 2-0 to Spain and drawn 0-0 with China PR.

The 10-1 result significantly improved the team’s goal difference and confirmed a second-place finish in Group F.

NFF’s Acting General Secretary, Dr Emmanuel Ikpeme, saluted the historic feat by the Falconets. “The Presidency through the National Sports Commission, the NFF and Nigerian Football stakeholders, and I believe all Nigerians at home and in the diaspora, are very proud of the outing of the Falconets against New Caledonia. They showed the true Nigeria spirit and overcame the odds when it mattered most.

“The result has taken them to the Round of 16, and we believe the team can only get better. I charge them to sustain the win-mentality and go all the way,” concludes Dr Ikpeme.