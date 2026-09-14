At Book Presentation, IBB, Otti, Amaechi Others Laud Amuta’s Contribution to Nation Building

Oluchi Chibuzor

Former Nigerian Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida, at the weekend joined the Governor of Abia State, Mr. Alex Otti, in celebrating the contributions of academic and literary critic, Chidi Amuta on the presentation of his memoir, HOMAGE, Return to Familiar Places.

The book was presented in Lagos with many eminent Nigerians and close friends in attendance.

The meeting also had in attendance veteran journalist and Co-Founder of Newswatch, Mr. Ray Ekpu; Mr. Yemi Ogunbiyi; Chairman, THISDAY Editorial Board, Mr. Segun Adeniyi; and former Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Mr. Dakuku Peterside, among others.

Babangida in his tribute to the author described Amuta as a journalist of international repute whose contribution to the academia and journalism has shaped public discourse, supported public policy formation and inspired patriotism across various sphere of the nation’s polity.

“Amuta is one of those intellectuals that can be categorised as a national asset. His mind is a fertile ground of ideas and unusual insights. In his writing, he is bold and courageous when necessary.

“He assumes rational and balanced positions on national issues. Sometimes he looks power in the face and states his stand fearlessly. He is infinitely creative, very resourceful, and has a mind that understands Nigeria and its contemporary problems and challenges,” Babangida said

The former head of state who was represented by Abé Ibrahim, speaking on the topic: ‘The Writer is an Author and the Writer is a Collector of History’ described Amuta as an intellectual whose national outlook remains ‘flawless’ transcending ethnicity, religion, and partisanism.

According to him, Amuta’s HOMAGE, Return to Familiar Places, was written in refreshing prose sharing deep insight into the modest life of a fine writer from very humble beginnings adding that the book is a piece of national history.

Also, Vice Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Rotimi Amaechi, described Amuta as one of the best Nigerians, stressing that Amuta’s guidance as a student at the University of Port-Harcourt has shaped him into who he has become.

“As a teacher, your qualification is something nobody will take for granted. You are one of the best Nigerians we have,” he said.

In his remarks, Governor of Abia state, Mr. Alex Otti, while congratulating Amuta stated that the book is a challenge to the younger generation who may feel they are too old to write.

Also, Chairman of the ceremony, Ogunbiyi, described the writer as a brother and friend, adding that Amuta’s writing will remain a unique and powerful human voice in a world increasingly being defined by artificial intelligence.

HOMAGE, Return to Familiar Places, he said, brings a refreshing human perspective to events of Amuta’s life in simple yet relatable prose.

“Voices like Amuta’s carries an unmistakable human touch that cannot be replaced by artificial intelligence. People with unique personalities like Chidi Amuta will be there for all time because nobody writes like Chidi Amuta. Chidi has the ability of writing that no amount of AI can take away from whether now or in the future,” Ogunbiyi said.

In his praise of Amuta, veteran Journalist and Co-Founder of Newswatch, Ray Ekpu, thanked Amuta for contributing his wealth of knowledge to the world through the book’s publication stating that through the book Amuta has reaffirmed that journalists are indeed professionals.

In his review of the book, Chairman, THISDAY Editorial Board, Adeniyi, explained that the memoir which spans 24 chapters across six parts, traces Amuta’s journey from unsentimental “ordinary beginnings” in an Igbo village through the psychological imprint of the Nigerian Civil War, into university formation where scholarship becomes a lifelong vocation.

He highlighted how domestic life and professional ambition develop side by side, and how the narrative resists triumphalism by emphasizing discipline, education, curiosity, and endurance.

He lauded the book as a work of witness rather than self-celebration, balancing hope with clear-eyed realism.

“In this insightful book, Amuta is not interested in constructing the illusion of an extraordinary life, rather demonstrate how an ordinary life lived well over decades of unusual national issues acquires extraordinary relevance,” he said.

For his part, former Director General of the NIMASA, Peterside, stated that the book and it’s presentation is a celebration of legacy and the life of impact Amuta has had on him and many other people throughout the period of his career as an academic and writer.