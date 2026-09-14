UBA Foundation Raises National Essay Competition Winning Prizes to N41.5m

UBA Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has announced the commencement of the 2026 edition of its annual National Essay Competition (NEC), with a total of N41.5 million in educational grants and prizes to be awarded to the top five winners.

Now in its 16th consecutive year, the competition continues to provide senior secondary school students in Nigeria and Africa, with a platform to showcase their creativity, writing skills and critical thinking while earning financial support towards their university education.

A major highlight of this year’s competition is the expansion of educational grants to the fourth- and fifth-place winners for the first time. The first-place winner will receive a N15 million university grant, representing a 50 per cent increase from the N10 million awarded in 2025, while the second- and third-place winners will receive N10.5 million and N7.5 million respectively.

The fourth- and fifth-place winners will receive N5 million and N3.5 million each in grants towards their university education at any African university of the winners’ choice.

Commenting on the initiative, the Managing Director/CEO of UBA Foundation, Bola Atta, said the competition reflects the Foundation’s commitment to empowering young Nigerians to contribute meaningfully to national development.

She said, “For well over a decade, the National Essay Competition has provided a vital platform for our secondary school students to express their ideas and showcase their intellectual prowess.”