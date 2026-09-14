NCC Opens Free Digital Learning Pathways with Zero-rated Data Access

Emma Okonji

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has launched the Zero-rated Data Access to Educational Platforms and Content initiative to expand access to learning resources, bridge educational inequalities and support the country’s long-term economic growth by investing in human capital.

Launched in Abuja, the Zero-rated Data Access to Educational Platforms and Content, is a coordinated national approach to improving affordable and equitable access to digital education across Nigeria, which is aligned with Nigeria’s broader digital economy objectives.

Speaking at the launch, the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, explained that the initiative, which provides learners with free access to approved educational platforms, is part of broader efforts by the government to equip Nigerians with digital skills and knowledge.

Maida said the programme would align with President Bola Tinubu’s vision of building a $1 trillion economy, which according to him, depends heavily on developing the country’s human capital.

“We need to appreciate how critical education is to economic development because of the role of human capital. The president has made it very clear the role of human capital towards achieving the $1 trillion economy goal,” Maida said.

According to him, while government programmes such as digital skills initiatives are helping to build capacity, internet connectivity remains essential for citizens to fully benefit from such opportunities.