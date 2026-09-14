Matawalle Rallies Zamfara Stakeholders in Kaduna, Says Tinubu is Devoted to Security

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The Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has reassured residents of Zamfara State and other communities affected by banditry that the federal government would not relent in its drive to restore peace and security across the country.

Speaking at the weekend in Kaduna during an interactive meeting with former members of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, ex-commissioners, Special Advisers and other political associates, Matawalle said President Bola Tinubu was treating insecurity as a national emergency.

The meeting, which brought together key political figures who served under his administration between 2019 and 2023, provided a platform to deliberate on security, political realignment and the development trajectory of Zamfara State.

Matawalle declared that the protection of lives and property remains the foremost responsibility of any serious government, noting that the Tinubu-led administration had placed national security at the center of its policy agenda.

“Security of lives and property is the major concern of every serious government in any country. That is why the APC-led administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has focused strongly on securing the nation,” he said.

According to him, the president’s commitment was evident in his frequent engagements and consultations on security matters, both within Nigeria and abroad, aimed at strengthening the capacity of security agencies.

The minister urged the gathering to mobilise grassroots support for what he called the ‘Tinubu Again Movement’, charging them to take the message of continuity to communities across Zamfara and beyond ahead of the 2027 general election.

He described President Tinubu as a leader, who would not overlook issues of insecurity, economic development, peace and national unity despite the distractions of political activities and emerging challenges.

In their separate remarks, leaders of the various groups at the meeting commended Matawalle for sustaining a formidable political structure in Zamfara since leaving office as governor in 2023.