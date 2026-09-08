US Open: Zheng Comes from 5-0 Down to Stun Swiatek

Zheng Qinwen won a set from 5-0 down for the second match in succession as she extended her fantastic US Open run by beating former champion Iga Swiatek to reach the quarter-finals.

Zheng, the reigning Olympic champion and former world number four, dropped outside the world’s top 100 earlier this year while struggling to regain her best form following elbow surgery in July 2025.

The 23-year-old from China had trailed Madison Keys 5-0 in the deciding set of their third-round match on Saturday before winning seven successive games to secure her spot in round four.

And Zheng was 5-0 down in the opening set against Poland’s eighth seed Swiatek, but won 13 of the next 16 games on Arthur Ashe Stadium to set up a quarter-final against either Naomi Osaka or Elena Rybakina.

The second set was on serve until the seventh game, when Zheng crushed a powerful backhand return winner to secure a crucial break, and she broke again two games later to complete a 7-5 6-3 victory.

This latest win – her seventh in a row in New York having come through three rounds of qualifying – will put her back to the brink of the top 50.

“The more matches I play, the more rhythm I have on court,” said Zheng.

“People have asked me if I’m tired and when I arrived I was not tired at all. I felt really pumped for my match, trying to reach better levels here and enjoy this fantastic stadium.”

Elsewhere, French Open winner Mirra Andreeva recovered from losing the first set to Austria’s Anastasia Potapova to reach the last eight in New York for the first time in her career.