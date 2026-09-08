Nigeria’s Falconets Crash in Group Opener against Former Champions Spain

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigeria’s Falconets began their campaign at the 2026 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Poland with a 0-2 loss to Spain at the Arena Sosnowiec on Monday evening.

The 2022 FIFA U20 World Cup champions started brightly and took the lead in the 13th minute when Marisa Garcia slotted past goalkeeper Christiana Uzoma to put Spain 1-0 up.

Despite the early setback, the Falconets responded with purpose and created a few half-chances, but could not find the equaliser before the break.

Coach Moses Aduku’s side came out with renewed energy in the second half and controlled periods of the game. The Falconets pushed forward in search of a leveller and had several attempts, but were denied by a solid performance from Spain’s goalkeeper Lopez who kept her side’s lead intact.

As Nigeria pressed for a goal, Spain punished them on the counter in the 72nd minute. Alba Cerrato beat Uzoma to score Spain’s second, doubling the European side’s advantage and putting the game beyond the Falconets’ reach.

Despite valiant efforts, the Falconets were unable to get on the scoresheet. The team showed flashes of quality and determination, but lacked the final touch in front of goal against the well-organized Spanish defence.

The result leaves Nigeria with some work to do in Group F. The Falconets will now regroup and turn their focus to their second group game against China PR on Thursday, September 10, as they seek to get their campaign

back on track at the global tournament.

The Chinese ladies defeated New Caledonia 5-0 to stay on top of Group F on same three points as Spain but with better goals difference.

FIXTURES

TUESDAY

U20 Women’s W’Cup

Spain 2-0 Nigeria

N’Caledonia 0-5 China

N’Korea 2-0 Portugal

C’Rica 1-3 Colombia

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

TODAY

AEK Athens v LASK

C’Brugge v Aston Villa

Dortmund v Villarreal

FC Porto v Man City

Lille v Real Betis

R’Madrid v Inter

WEDNESDAY

Barcelona v Feyenoord

Stuttgart v Viking

Liverpool v Atletico

Napoli v Arsenal

PSG v S’ Bratislavia

Sporting v Galatasaray