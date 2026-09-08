The Nigerian Bar Association’s (NBA) Annual General Conference is the profession’s annual mirror. Held in Port Harcourt from 21 to 28 August 2026 under the theme “Transcending Limits and Reimagining the Bar”, it convened at a difficult moment: a contested change of guard at the NBA, a nation preparing for the 2027 elections amid youth disengagement, insecurity and economic hardship, and a legal profession still celebrating as innovation what other jurisdictions completed years ago. This article by Festus Okoye places before the new leadership, the work that the theme actually demands – faster justice, genuine partnerships, a Judiciary that does not go cap in hand to the Executive, and a Bar that defends the electoral process instead of watching it from the sidelines

Introduction

The Conference Planning Committee said the NBA Annual General Conference is Nigeria’s flagship legal gathering, bringing together thousands of legal practitioners, policymakers, the Judiciary, and partners for an immersive week of learning, advocacy, and networking.

Relevance and Appropriateness of the Conference to NBA and the Nation

The theme of the Conference was no doubt bold and provocative, and the Conference was held at a challenging and treacherous period for the NBA and the nation. It came at a time of a change of guard at the helm of the NBA, and of issues, brickbats and accusations that attended the NBA election, ranging from allegations of attempted ethnic and religious hijack of the Association, to internet glitches, cyberattacks, the use of the courts to attempt to scuttle the conduct of the election, the attendant media war on television, newspapers and social media, the petition filed by the candidates and the invitation to the security agencies to investigate the conduct of the election.

The Conference also took place, as the nation prepares for a general election. The 2027 general election will occur at a time when many young people in Nigeria are disengaging from the electoral process, because they feel that democracy is not working for them. Some of them are seeking ways to leave the country. Some have graduated, and either cannot find a job or meaningful employment. It took place at a time, when ordinary Nigerians are struggling to survive. It came at a time of heightened insecurity in the country, with thousands of people displaced and thousands killed. It took place at a time when kidnapping and abductions are taken for granted and challenge Nigerians’ patriotism and nationalism.

Against this background, it is appropriate to place certain matters before the new leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association to enable it to focus on the challenges ahead and to foster a better legal profession that is relevant to national growth and development and that fundamentally improves the Nigerian justice delivery process, in which lawyers are the principal actors.

The Bar and Adaptation to Change

The new leadership of the NBA must demonstrate to Nigerian Lawyers and the Nigerian people, that it is ready and willing to lead the Association in a fast-changing, scientific, technological, and complex world, to defend the rule of law and due process, and to help safeguard the electoral process and democracy. The NBA must reassure the legal community that it is adapting to changing dynamics, and is not stuck in old ways of conducting legal business. These points raise some questions.

Has the NBA looked into the future of legal practice and planned for it? Have Nigerian law faculties and the Nigerian Law School looked into the future, and prepared students to embrace it with hope rather than fear? What about the Judiciary? Have the various courts reconceived their methods, and adapted to the changing realities of the world and the global economy?

Are Lawyers, Judges, policymakers, businesses, and the justice system ready to move beyond longstanding constraints, and reimagine what is possible? Are they ready to transcend their limitations by embracing the future? Are they ready to anticipate challenges, rather than wait for them to arise? Unless this happens, the world will leave the legal profession in Nigeria, the justice sector, and legal education behind.

Some Specific Issues in Contention

The leadership of the NBA and the legal community, need to consider reforms to reduce litigation delays. These include embracing technology such as AI, digital courts, and electronic filing; modernising legal education and professional practice; positioning Lawyers as drivers of investment, innovation, and economic growth; expanding legal practice into emerging areas such as fintech, climate law, data protection, sports law, and the digital economy; helping create a legal environment that attracts local and foreign investment; building internationally recognised legal expertise, rather than confining it to domestic practice; strengthening the rule of law, judicial independence, and accountability; encouraging Lawyers to be active participants in the development of democracy; cultivating leadership and resilience in a rapidly changing profession; and seeking innovative solutions, rather than relying solely on precedent and tradition.

The Need for a Fresh Burst of Energy

The truth is that the legal community in Nigeria did not start early enough to reimagine the future of legal practice in a fast-changing world. The legal profession in Nigeria has been left behind in a fast-changing world. The legal profession must acknowledge that it is starting late and design mechanisms to catch up with the rest of the world. Things taken for granted in some countries are seen as innovations in Nigeria. In some countries, the legal profession, like government, plans and projects for where it wants to be in the coming years. In Nigeria, everything takes us by surprise, and unless it happens, we will not find solutions.

For NBA and Nigerian Lawyers, how can the legal profession serve as a catalyst for national transformation rather than merely interpreting the law? What reforms are needed to make justice faster, fairer, and more accessible, and how can Nigerian Lawyers thrive in a globalised, technology-driven profession while remaining relevant to the Nigerian and global economies?

In that sense, looking beyond limits is less about ignoring constraints than about identifying and challenging them and developing practical strategies to overcome them. It calls for ambition grounded in concrete reforms, innovation, and leadership, rather than in rhetoric alone. Concrete steps must be taken to address specific issues.

Digitalisation, Diversification and Specialisation

For instance, many jurisdictions digitised their legal practice and judiciary long ago, achieving speedier access to justice and legal services. We are only beginning to do that, yet we are celebrating as if we have accomplished something great. That is not the way to go. We must embrace the future with hope and courage and begin asking questions about it early, rather than waiting for it to surprise us.

Within the Bar, diversification and specialisation must replace its jack-of-all-trades, master-of-none approach. Nigerian lawyers must explore emerging areas and use the internet and other social media platforms to engage with new issues and ideas in the international arena. These include Technology and Digital Law, Climate and Energy Law, Health, Life and Food Science, Trade, Investment and Infrastructure, the Creative and Digital Economy, Space Law, Biotech and Genetic Data Law, Digital Rights, Refugee and Climate Migration Law, and many other areas. In these areas, specialists may face less competition, secure international funding, shape policy, and even work remotely from home.

In other countries, successful lawyers are not necessarily those who go to court every day. Some successful lawyers go to court only occasionally to explore new areas of law that are still grey. They think outside the box. They believe that technology can serve the public good. They believe that technology can aid their work and make it faster. They believe that technology can break down boundaries and allow them to see what lawyers in other jurisdictions are doing. They believe that the globalised world has allowed them to innovate, make mistakes, and learn from them. They are not afraid of change and are open to new ideas and issues.

Unseating Sole Proprietorship

Sometimes, acronyms are misused. We encounter names such as Chukwuma and Associates, Bold and Beautiful Attorneys, Patrick and Partners, and many others. Often, the owners—whether associates, partners, or attorneys—registered these names. These firms are typically sole proprietorships, and when the owner dies, the office, partnership, and associates also cease to exist. Genuine partnerships endure.

You cannot buy law books worth millions, and they will gather dust and moisture when one passes on or is unable to practice because of the exigencies of age. Genuine partnership must be built on trust and genuine love for the profession. Terms must be clearly spelled out, and there must be fidelity to the partnership. We must not continue to behave like some traders in a remote area whose signpost reads “Festus and Co West Africa Limited”. On closer inspection, you cannot see the words “Limited” or “West Africa”.

The Justice Sector

Many Nigerians believe the justice sector is not working for them. It is not working for them because of delays in the administration of justice and because of what they believe the judiciary now represents. Delays in justice delivery sometimes erode the justice sector’s gains and lead to mob justice and extra-constitutional means of solving problems.

The NBA must speak for the judiciary. It is a shame that the judiciary still goes cap in hand, begging for funds to carry out its functions. Unfortunately, the executive is busy providing vehicles for the judiciary and making a show of it. Houses are now being built for members of the bench, and the executive is making a show of it. This leaves one wondering whether the motive is not to fraternize and, insidiously, to cultivate a sense of obligation and courtesy. The Bar must stand as a bulwark for the judiciary and speak on their behalf. Those who perform well should be commended, and those who are misfits should be shown the way out.

The Bar and the 2027 General Election

The Bar must, under no circumstances, allow Nigeria’s democracy project to falter. People fought for and laid down their lives for a democratic Nigeria. The Bar must therefore, take an interest in the Independent National Electoral Commission’s work. The Bar must assist the Commission in upholding its independence and strengthening its processes and procedures. The Bar must continually hold the Commission accountable. The same applies to the security agencies involved in election duty. Aiding or supporting any political party will erode their neutrality and cast them as enablers of electoral fraud.

Handling pre- and post-election litigation will be challenging. The Bar must encourage and assist the judiciary in understanding that some ballot papers, result sheets, and other sensitive materials are not printed overnight. Some of these materials have complex security features and are not printed in Nigeria. They are security documents, printed by security printers and stored at the Central Bank. Orders and judgments must be issued on time so the Commission can redesign and reprint the documents.

Post-election matters must be handled transparently, and the Judiciary must be accountable. The Bar must not allow content creators in the legal profession to dictate how post-election litigation is handled. Judicial openness will enable Nigerians to understand and follow developments in the electoral process rather than relying on content creators seeking fame and trying to grow their fan base.

Conclusion

The new executives must reimagine the Bar, so it can play a leadership role in a technology-driven world and put the legal profession on a strong footing to compete globally.

The new leadership must lead with purpose. It must encourage the Law Faculties to look beyond the immediate, and ask questions about the profession over the next ten to twenty years. It must organise innovative conferences on Artificial Intelligence in the Legal Profession, and on emerging areas and markets. The new executive must give the new wigs hope, that a good life in the legal profession and in Nigeria is possible. We must look beyond the immediate and beyond limits.

Festus Okoye, Legal Practitioner; Former INEC National Commissioner