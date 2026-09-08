  • Tuesday, 8th September, 2026

SPIDEL Moves to Free Deserving Inmates in Rivers

Featured | 2 hours ago

The Nigerian Bar Association Section on Public Interest Litigation and Development Law, NBA-SPIDEL, has visited the Maximum Security Custodial Centre, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to identify inmates requiring legal assistance.

 The delegation, led by the Chairperson of NBA-SPIDEL, Prof Uju Agomoh, was received by the Controller of Corrections, Rivers State Command, CC RM Williams, FCAI.

 During the visit, the Lawyers interacted with inmates, and listened to complaints concerning their legal challenges and continued detention. The delegation also requested a list of inmates with options of fines and those requiring legal intervention, particularly inmates seeking assistance with bail applications.

 NBA-SPIDEL assured the inmates that the cases identified would be reviewed, and appropriate legal steps taken to assist deserving persons within the law. The team also expressed its commitment to supporting inmates’ welfare, by providing basic items to address some of the needs identified within the custodial facility.

 The Controller of Corrections commended NBA-SPIDEL for its intervention, saying collaboration with stakeholders, particularly the legal profession, was essential to improving access to justice, decongesting custodial facilities and supporting rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates.

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