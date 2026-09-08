D’Tigresses Beaten by France, End 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Adventure Winless

*Captain Okonkwo admits the Nigerian ladies struggled to find rhythm

African champions Nigeria’s D’Tigresses completed their adventure in the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in Berlin, Germany yesterday without a win in four matches. It was the worst performance by the Nigerian ladies in recent time.

Yesterday’s 111-56 points defeat of Nigeria by France capped the poor run by Rena Wakama’s ladies across three consecutive matches at the tournament.

From the tip off in the first quarter, D’Tigresses struggled, as the French side imposed its quality and tempo on the contest, leaving the Nigerians unable to establish any rhythm in what turned into a one-sided encounter at the Berlin Arena.

France raced to 31 points in the opening quarter before adding another 34 in the second to take a commanding 65-26 lead into halftime.

The French continued their dominance after the interval, scoring 30 points in the third quarter before easing off in the final period after the damage had already been done.

The defeat capped a difficult group-stage campaign for the African champions, who entered the tournament with high expectations following their quarter finalist historic run at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

France, meanwhile, strengthened their credentials as one of the leading contenders for the title with a remarkable long-range shooting performance.

They made a record 22 three-pointers, surpassing their previous World Cup best of 15 against Hungary earlier in the tournament and Japan’s previous all-time mark of 20 triples set on the opening day.

France were particularly ruthless in the first half, making 14 three-pointers, with Gabby Williams and Marine Johannes combining for eight from 11 attempts.

The 65 points France scored in the first half also represented their highest-ever first-half total in a FIBA Women’s World Cup game.

Williams further etched her name into the record books by becoming the first French player to make six three-pointers in a Women’s World Cup game.

For Nigeria, the result highlighted the gap between the current squad and the team that stunned the basketball world at the Paris Olympics two years ago.

D’Tigresses Captain Amy Okonkwo admitted that France’s quality exposed Nigeria’s inability to settle into the game.

“It was a tough game. France is a great team. We saw that at the 2024 Olympics, and we’ve seen it throughout the qualifiers,” Okonkwo said.

“They’re a really great team, and they came out to play today. Again, I think we just struggled to find our rhythm early and weren’t able to get the win or really stop them.”

Head coach, Rena Wakama, acknowledged that the current D’Tigresses are undergoing a rebuilding process and cannot rely on the achievements of the 2024 Olympic team.

“A lot of people saw what we did in 2024, and the reality of where we are today is that we’re in a rebuilding process,” Wakama said.

“I think connectivity is a big thing for myself, my team and my staff. Where we are today isn’t where we were two years ago.

“We can’t rely on the success we had two years ago. Who we are today, we’re still figuring that out, and I know we will.”

Wakama also pointed to the level of experience and competitive sharpness within the French squad, noting that several of their players are regular WNBA starters and are entering the playoffs in peak form.

She singled out Grace Efosa, who contributed 15 points in about 20 minutes, while also backing other young members of the squad to become important figures for Nigeria in the future.

Looking ahead to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, Wakama said rebuilding Nigeria’s team must begin with identifying and selecting the country’s best available talent.

“It starts, one, with just who we’re getting in the uniforms, right? Just making sure that I’m continuing to put the best talent that Nigeria has to offer in these uniforms,” she said.