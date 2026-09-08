Ogombo Land: Enforcement of High Court Judgement Underway

The enforcement of the Ogombo land judgement in Eti-Osa, Lagos State, is now being carried out, following the decision of the High Court of Lagos State.

The case involved interests connected to the historic estate of Late Iyalode Efunroye Tinubu and members of the Kosoko royal family, with Mr. Shafiu Kassim Lumosa and others representing the estate’s side of the matter.

In the judgement delivered on November 12, 2024, at Court 37, Lands Division of the High Court of Lagos State, Hon. Justice O.O. Ogunjobi adopted the Terms of Settlement agreed by the parties as the judgement of the court, thereby giving the settlement full legal effect.

Lumosa’s representation of the Efunroye Tinubu Estate is backed by a Power of Attorney from Madam Efunroye Tinubu, through Chief Adamakin Akinfolabi, authorising him to act on matters concerning the estate and its property interests.

The Ogombo case involved different claims over a large area of land at Ogombo Village, an area that has become one of the major property locations in Lagos State.

An important part of the historical claim to the land is an 1912 survey plan prepared by Herbert Macaulay, which has been used in tracing the Efunroye Tinubu Estate’s historical interest in the property.

The historical documents were also linked to an earlier Supreme Court judgement, which formed part of the records used in establishing the history of the property and the interests claimed by the estate.

After the court proceedings, the parties reached an agreement, which was formally adopted by Justice Ogunjobi as the judgement of the High Court.

The settlement covered a 114.476-hectare parcel of land at Ogombo Village, identified under Survey Plan No. OGJ/5283/006/2023/LA, dated October 26, 2023.

Another major part of the judgement was the agreement for a ₦1.5 billion settlement and compensation, with the terms providing for payment within 45 days of the judgement.

With the settlement adopted as the judgment of the court, the parties are expected to comply with the terms agreed and approved by the High Court.

The enforcement of the court judgement is now being carried out, following official steps taken to give effect to the decision of the High Court.

In a letter dated July 30, 2025, from the office of the Inspector-General of Police at Force Headquarters, Abuja, the Police Legal Services Directorate was directed to deal with a request concerning the enforcement of the High Court ruling.

The letter, referenced CB:3594/IGP.SEC/ABJ/VOL.14/101, bears the heading, “Request for the Enforcement of the Ruling of the High Court of Lagos in the Ikeja Judicial Division in Suit No. 124/1912.”

The communication stated that a letter dated July 17, 2025, from Abdurahim Opoku Shaibu & Associates had been forwarded to the Director of Legal Services to convey the directive of the Inspector-General of Police concerning the matter.

The police document was signed by DCP Lateef A. Ahmed, Ph.D, psc, Principal Staff Officer to the Inspector-General of Police.

The development shows that the court’s judgment has moved from the stage of being delivered to the stage where steps are being taken to enforce and implement what the court approved.

The case remains important because of the historical records connected to the land, including the 1912 Herbert Macaulay survey plan and the legal proceedings that followed over the years.

The ₦1.5 billion settlement and the terms covering the 114.476-hectare parcel remain part of the resolution approved by the court.

With the High Court judgement already adopted and enforcement now being carried out, the focus in the Ogombo matter is on putting the court-approved settlement into effect.

The development provides a clear legal trail from the historical claims over the land, through the High Court proceedings and judgement, to the ongoing enforcement of the court’s decision.

For the parties involved, the latest development means that attention is now on compliance with the terms and orders that have received the authority of the court.

The Ogombo case has therefore moved into the implementation stage, with the enforcement of the High Court judgement now being carried out in line with the decision reached by the court.