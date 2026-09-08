Dangote, E-Terra Seek Stronger Collaboration to Tackle Nigeria’s Growing e-waste Challenge

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

The Dangote Cement Circular Economy Champions Team, alongside the E-waste Relief Foundation (ERF), have visited the Material Recovery and Recycling Facility (MRRF) of E-Terra Technologies Ltd. in Abule Ado, Lagos, as part of efforts to promote practical knowledge, collaboration and responsible electronic waste (e-waste) management.

The visit provided the team with an opportunity to observe E-Terra’s operations, including e-waste collection, data destruction, sorting, dismantling, material recovery and recycling. The team also examined the company’s commitment to environmental responsibility, occupational health and safety, quality management, traceability and resource efficiency, in line with recognised international management-system principles and global best practices.

Speaking during the visit, Team Lead of the Dangote Cement Circular Economy Champions Team, Dr. Oyekemi Oyelola, expressed excitement at what she described as an eye-opening experience.

“We have seen, first-hand, how waste can be systematically transformed from an environmental burden into valuable resources. The level of organisation, technical processes and commitment to sustainable waste management demonstrated by E-Terra is truly impressive.”

Welcoming the delegation, E-Terra Technologies Ltd.’s CEO, Chief Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwutem Ochonogor, expressed his pleasure at hosting Dangote Cement and the ERF, describing the visit as an important opportunity for collaboration.

“Hosting a global company like Dangote is a great privilege for us. We are happy to have Dangote as one of the leading voices and potential partners in this important journey. Together, we can do much more to protect our environment and safeguard lives from the growing menace of electronic waste.”

The ERF Team Lead, Mr. Jeremiah Ebeleme, said the visit marked the beginning of a mutually beneficial approach towards addressing Nigeria’s e-waste crisis.

“The e-waste challenge is growing beyond what any single organisation can address. We need to sensitize the public, engage manufacturers, mobilise government, bring opinion leaders on board and encourage stakeholders to unite in confronting this growing monster.”

The delegation was conducted around the facility by E-Terra’s Technical Director and Facility Coordinator, Mr. Patrick Inoh, who explained the various stages of the recycling process and responded to questions from the team.

According to him: “A successful circular economy begins with understanding what happens to waste after it leaves our homes, offices and businesses. Our responsibility is to ensure that those materials are handled safely, responsibly and transformed into resources wherever possible.”

The visit underscores the importance of stronger collaboration among industry, government, manufacturers, environmental organisations and other stakeholders in tackling Nigeria’s growing e-waste challenge and advancing resource recovery, environmental protection and a more sustainable circular economy.