Domo Reinvents Corporate Retreat  In Lekki

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

In a bustling city like Lagos that moves at full speed almost all round the clock, Domo, an urban retreat, offers you a refreshing sanctuary-something unique and increasingly rare: the space to pause tucked away from the distracting crowd.

Powered by an impressive assemblage of top notch faclities, Domo goes well beyond the norms but gives the beholder a holistic event with a range of curated experiences in an environment just for your team. It supports fun, focus and results.

Located in a tranquil environment at 12/14, Meadow Hall Way in Elegusi-Lekki, about 30 minutes from the business districts of Victoria Island and Ikoyi, Domo is a small-scale urban retreat designed for corporate teams who want more than a conventional hotel meeting. It is close enough to be practical for a working day, yet deliberately removed from the noise, traffic and routine that can prevent people from thinking clearly.

Domo was created around a shared philosophy found in Edo and Japanese culture: respect for nature, precision, balance and beauty with purpose. It shapes the experience of the your stay – from the quiet rhythm of the Japanese-inspired garden and koi pond to the spacious apartments, considered interiors, restorative wellness treatments and Nigerian-Japanese cuisine at Edo Restaurant.

Unlike a regular hotel, DOMO is not built around crowds, busy lobbies or generic event rooms. Its scale is its strength. When your company comes to DOMO, the experience feels personal, focused and private. Your team has room to meet, share meals, recharge and reconnect in one coherent setting – without the distractions of a large, impersonal venue.

Whether for a leadership retreat, strategy session, workshop or team appreciation program, DOMO can create a tailor-made half-day or multi-day experience. A unique combination of meeting space, accommodation in spacious and luxurious apartments, dining with a relaxing view on the Japanese garden and spa treatments. But Domo offers more: a large collection of relaxation and team-building activities can be brought together around one aim: helping your team members to return to work with greater clarity, connection and energy.

Domo is also an amazing and special location to relax with your partner, family and friends. Relax in our garden, at the poolside, in your luxurious apartment, or whilst enjoying treatments at the Ehima Cave Spa. The Edo Restaurant, which also serves a Sunday Brunch, and a special Japanese-Nigerian Fusion menu will make you want to come back for more.