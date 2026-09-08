250 Students Partake in Egbin Scholarship Scheme

Peter Uzoho

Egbin Power has commenced the 11th edition of its annual scholarship programme, reaffirming its commitment to advancing quality education and creating meaningful opportunities for young people in its host communities.

The scholarship programme reflects Egbin Power’s commitment to Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4), which calls for “inclusive and equitable quality education and the promotion of lifelong learning opportunities for all.”

The Chief Executive Officer of Egbin Power, Mokhtar Bounour, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to investing in education as a catalyst for sustainable community development.

Bounour said: “As a responsible organisation, we remain committed to accelerating development around us. Education is one of the most powerful and sustainable ways to create that impact, and our scholarship programme is a deliberate investment in the future of our communities.

“At Egbin Power, we believe our responsibility goes beyond generating electricity. We also have a responsibility to help generate opportunities, nurture potential and enable dreams. Through this programme, we are investing in young people who will become the leaders, professionals and change-makers of tomorrow.”