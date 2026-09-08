  • Monday, 7th September, 2026

250 Students Partake in Egbin Scholarship Scheme

Business | 9 seconds ago

Peter Uzoho 

Egbin Power has commenced the 11th edition of its annual scholarship programme, reaffirming its commitment to advancing quality education and creating meaningful opportunities for young people in its host communities.

The scholarship programme reflects Egbin Power’s commitment to Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4), which calls for “inclusive and equitable quality education and the promotion of lifelong learning opportunities for all.”

The Chief Executive Officer of Egbin Power, Mokhtar Bounour, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to investing in education as a catalyst for sustainable community development.

Bounour said: “As a responsible organisation, we remain committed to accelerating development around us. Education is one of the most powerful and sustainable ways to create that impact, and our scholarship programme is a deliberate investment in the future of our communities.

“At Egbin Power, we believe our responsibility goes beyond generating electricity. We also have a responsibility to help generate opportunities, nurture potential and enable dreams. Through this programme, we are investing in young people who will become the leaders, professionals and change-makers of tomorrow.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.