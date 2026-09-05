Zenith Bank: Equipping Nigeria’s Students for Digital Age

Zenith Bank’s investment in digital education, ICT infrastructure, renewable energy and youth development is opening new opportunities for students while strengthening educational institutions across Nigeria, writes Omolabake Fasogbon

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here is a moment in the life of a student when a computer ceases to be an object seen from a distance and becomes a tool for possibility. For some young Nigerians, that moment can still be surprisingly difficult to reach.

In an increasingly digital world, a student may be surrounded by textbooks but lack access to a computer. A university may have ambitious plans for computer-based examinations but struggle to provide enough workstations.

These gaps can appear ordinary, even mundane. But they can determine who gets to participate fully in the digital economy and who is left trying to catch up. It is against this reality that Zenith Bank Plc’s interventions in educational technology and supporting infrastructure take on a significance beyond conventional corporate philanthropy.

Nigeria’s demographic strength, its youthful population remains one of its greatest assets. Yet without quality education, that asset risks becoming unrealised potential. Zenith Bank understands this dual reality. Over the years, the bank has invested millions of naira in transformative educational initiatives aimed at expanding access, modernising infrastructure, and equipping students with tools required to thrive in a digital, competitive global economy.

In Agbor, Delta State, the bank has provided the University of Delta with a purpose-built ICT Centre equipped with 204 computer workstations, a server room, media room, reception, water treatment plant, inverter and panel rooms, a 250KVA generator, a 200KVA transformer and a large LED display screen, among other facilities.

In Ijanikin, Lagos State, the bank has taken the intervention a step further by addressing the power challenge directly, providing a 30kW solar hybrid system for the ICT Centre of the Lagos State University of Education (LASUED).

Together, the projects tell the story that education in the 21st century is no longer just about putting students in classrooms, but about giving them the infrastructure with which they can compete. And increasingly, that infrastructure includes computers, connectivity, digital skills and dependable power.

The University of Delta ICT Centre in Agbor is particularly significant because the project provides a complete technology-enabled learning environment designed to support students and the institution’s growing digital needs. The facility has a 204-capacity IT hall with fully equipped workstations and accessories. It also contains a server room, media room, reception and other supporting facilities.

For students, access to such infrastructure provides an opportunity to move from merely hearing about digital technology to actually using it. They can develop practical competencies that are increasingly expected in higher education and the workplace.

A student can study computer applications theoretically. But sitting before a computer, creating a document, analysing information, preparing a presentation or navigating a digital learning environment creates a different kind of familiarity. It is the difference between knowing that a tool exists and knowing how to use it. This is particularly important in an economy where digital competence is increasingly intertwined with employability.

Closing the Digital Divide

Recent reports published by THISDAY on Zenith Bank’s educational interventions show that the bank has adopted a broad approach to digital education, with ICT facilities and computer donations reaching institutions including the University of Nigeria, Lagos State University, Ebonyi State University, Veritas University, Mountain Top University and Ambrose Alli University.

At Bamaina Academy in Dutse, Jigawa State, the bank’s donation of a computer centre has similarly introduced students to digital literacy in an environment where access to technology has traditionally been limited.

The interventions are not concentrated only in Nigeria’s major commercial centres. They stretch across different parts of the country, bringing technology closer to students who might otherwise encounter it much later in life.

The Agbor project is noteworthy because the bank did not simply donate computers and walk away. The project was conceived as a complete ICT environment.

The facility includes male and female toilets, a server room, media room, reception and atrium, as well as water treatment infrastructure. There are also access ramps for people with disabilities, landscaping and parking facilities. The building itself incorporates features designed to reduce dependence on artificial lighting. Large windows and a central atrium with a skylight allow natural daylight into the facility. That design decision may appear small compared with the computers and power equipment, but it reflects an important consideration: an educational facility has to remain useful and sustainable after the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The ICT Centre also has dedicated power infrastructure, including a 250KVA generator, 200KVA transformer and inverter and panel rooms. This is critical because the value of a computer centre depends ultimately on whether students can use it consistently.

A room filled with computers that cannot operate reliably because of electricity challenges is not an effective digital-learning solution. The Agbor project therefore tackles problems such as access to computers, examination capacity, digital learning, institutional infrastructure and power reliability. It also has the potential to become an income-generating asset for the university.

The institution can make the facility available for external examinations, professional training and certification programmes, creating opportunities to generate revenue that can support future maintenance and operations. That possibility transforms the project from a conventional donation into a potentially self-sustaining institutional resource.

Zenith Bank’s support for ICT education has increasingly sought to address this challenge not only through infrastructure but also through skills development.

Through its partnership with ReadManna Empowerment Initiative, the bank has supported the Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship and the ReadManna ICT Quiz and Awards, programmes designed to expose students to practical digital competencies and international competition. Students from cities including Abuja, Port Harcourt, Benin, Uyo, Osun, Ondo and Ilorin have participated in the competitions.

This creates another dimension to CSR. Infrastructure gives students access. Skills give them confidence. Exposure gives them ambition. And opportunity gives them a reason to believe that their circumstances do not have to determine their future.

There is, however, another reality that can undermine digital education even after computers have been provided, which is electricity.

This is where the Zenith Bank intervention at the Lagos State University of Education’s ICT Centre in Ijanikin becomes significant. The bank provided a 30kW solar hybrid system designed to supply renewable power to the facility. The objective is to keep the ICT Centre functioning even when the national grid fails. The system can automatically switch between solar battery storage, grid electricity and generator supply. This means critical equipment such as servers, networking systems and security infrastructure can remain operational during power interruptions.

Zenith Bank’s CSR activities become even more revealing when viewed alongside its broader educational interventions. In a recent report on the bank’s educational investments described interventions ranging from ICT centres and libraries to scholarships, school renovations, vocational training and financial literacy.

At Ojota Secondary School in Lagos, the bank has supported the revitalisation of classrooms, while Victoria Island Secondary School has also benefited from extensive renovation. In Taraba State, vocational training bungalows have been constructed, while a vocational training centre in Maiduguri provides young people with practical skills.

A meaningful educational strategy cannot be limited to one definition of success.

Zenith Bank’s interventions reflect this diversity by combining conventional academic infrastructure with technology, vocational education, scholarships, financial literacy and youth empowerment.

There is another educational barrier that is less visible than a broken computer or unreliable electricity. For many adolescent girls, menstruation can become an interruption to schooling when sanitary products, information and adequate support are unavailable. Zenith Bank’s Pad-A-Queen initiative sought to address that challenge. According to a recent THISDAY report, the bank committed N5 million in 2025 to support the programme across multiple schools in Lagos State. The funds supported sanitary pad distribution, menstrual education handbooks, trained facilitators, counsellors and logistics. Participating girls also received educational items including books, pens, water bottles and notebooks.

On the surface, sanitary pads may appear unrelated to digital education. But the connection is education itself. If a girl misses school because she cannot manage her period safely and confidently, she loses learning time.

In partnership with the Marymine Mother’s Care Initiative Network, Zenith Bank supported a programme addressing menstrual hygiene and sexual and gender-based violence among women and girls living in IDP camps. The intervention combined hygiene materials with education and awareness.

The message here is that Nigeria’s educational challenge cannot be solved by government alone. Neither can it be solved by banks or other private organisations acting independently. But partnerships can close important gaps.

Zenith Bank’s interventions demonstrate how corporate resources can be directed towards specific problems: digital exclusion, inadequate educational infrastructure, unreliable power, skills gaps and barriers affecting vulnerable students.

Its approach also reflects the reality that the future of education is changing. The classroom of tomorrow will not be defined only by chalkboards, desks and textbooks. It will increasingly involve computers, digital platforms, data, artificial intelligence, online resources and technology-enabled assessment.

That future requires infrastructure. It requires reliable electricity. It requires teachers and students with digital skills. And, perhaps most importantly, it requires institutions willing to invest in the people who will inherit Nigeria. In a country whose greatest resource is its young population, this may be one of the most valuable investments any institution can make.