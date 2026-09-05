Alex Iwobi: Stepping into Legendary Milestone

Nigerian international, Alex Iwobi stands on the verge of Premier League history, as the matches of the Week Three English top tier continue this weekend. When Fulham faces Crystal Palace today, the 30-year-old Nigerian midfielder will make his 100th appearance for the club. In doing so, the Super Eagle becomes only the fifth player in Premier League history and the first-ever African to achieve 100 appearances for three different clubs, cementing a legendary career of elite endurance, Kunle Adewale reports

When Fulham walks out onto the pitch at Craven Cottage to face Crystal Palace today, all eyes will understandably be on the tactical battle of a London derby. But beneath the surface of this early-season fixture lies a monumental piece of footballing history waiting to be written.

Alex Iwobi, the versatile 30-year-old Nigerian midfielder, stands exactly one appearance away from entering an incredibly exclusive pantheon of English football. Should he step onto the pitch against Palace, he will become only the fifth player in the modern era of the Premier League to register at least 100 appearances for three different clubs. More historically, he will become the first-ever African player to achieve this extraordinary feat of longevity, consistency, and adaptability.

Iwobi enters the match with 99 league appearances for Fulham, having featured prominently in the opening two matches of the 2026–27 campaign. Adding these to his exactly 100 Premier League appearances for Arsenal and 123 for Everton, his career total will hit a staggering 322 Premier League matches. It is a milestone that puts him alongside legends of the English game—men whose names are synonymous with ultimate professional reliability.

The Elite Triple-Century Club

To understand the magnitude of what Iwobi is about to accomplish, one must look at the four individuals who have crossed this specific historical threshold before him:

Gareth Barry: The ultimate Premier League marathon man, who holds the all-time appearance record (653 matches) and achieved triple-digit appearances for Aston Villa, Manchester City, and Everton.

James Milner: A phenomenon of physical endurance, still active and defying age, who achieved the feat through lengthy spells at Aston Villa, Newcastle United, and Liverpool.

Gary Speed: The late, great Welsh midfield general, whose elegance and consistency anchored Leeds United, Newcastle United, and Bolton Wanderers.

Rory Delap: The long-throw specialist who combined incredible athletic utility with tactical discipline across lengthy stints with Derby County, Southampton, and Stoke City.

These four names represent the absolute bedrock of Premier League endurance. They were not transient figures who floated from club to club collecting brief cameos; they were foundational regular starters for three distinct organisations. For Iwobi to etch his name alongside Barry, Milner, Speed, and Delap tells the story of an elite work ethic. It proves that regardless of the manager, the tactical system, or the shifting demands of the most physically punishing league in the world, Alex Iwobi finds a way onto the team sheet.

Hale End and the Wenger Era

Iwobi’s journey to the precipice of history began far away from the bright lights of Craven Cottage. Born in the vibrant, sprawling metropolis of Lagos, Nigeria, Iwobi moved to England at a young age. His footballing education began in earnest at the age of six, when he was spotted and integrated into Arsenal’s famed Hale End academy.

For over a decade, Iwobi quietly ground his way through the club’s youth tiers. He was not always the most hyped prodigy in a system that regularly produced technical phenoms, but his intelligence, spatial awareness, and quick-touch passing made him a favourite of youth coaches.

His breakthrough came during the 2015–16 season. The legendary Arsène Wenger, renowned for his ability to spot and nurture young talent, handed a 19-year-old Iwobi his senior debut in a League Cup tie. Just four days later, on October 31, 2015, Iwobi made his bow in the Premier League, coming on as a late substitute in a commanding 3-0 victory against Swansea City.

Over the next four seasons, Iwobi became a permanent fixture in the Gunners’ senior setup. He operated primarily as a dynamic winger or an advanced attacking midfielder, learning his trade alongside world-class talents like Mesut Özil and Alexis Sánchez. By the time his tenure in North London came to a close, he had amassed exactly 100 Premier League appearances, contributing 11 goals and 17 assists, and picking up an FA Cup winner’s medal along the way.

Yet, life at Arsenal was not without its turbulence. The post-Wenger transition brought structural instability to the club. When Wenger announced his departure in 2018—a move Iwobi later admitted came as a shock and happened without the players’ prior knowledge—it served as a turning point. Instead of letting the uncertainty derail him, Iwobi used the transition as fuel to elevate his game.

Proving the Price Tag

In August 2019, Everton made a massive statement by signing Iwobi in a deal worth roughly £34 million. Moving from the fluid, possession-heavy style of Arsenal to the high-pressure, solvent chaotic environment of Goodison Park was a massive culture shock.

During his early days on Merseyside, Iwobi faced intense scrutiny. Heavy price tags in the Premier League bring unforgiving expectations, and when his initial goal and assist outputs did not immediately mirror his transfer fee, the critics grew loud. For a time, his performances were clouded by a lack of positional consistency, as a revolving door of Everton managers deployed him as a left winger, a right winger, a wing-back, and a central midfielder.

It was during this testing period that Iwobi’s true character shone through. Rather than shrinking under the weight of external criticism, he embraced the grind. He transformed his game from that of a luxury attacker into a hard-pressing, tactically disciplined box-to-box engine.

His ultimate redemption on Merseyside arrived during the gruelling 2022–23 season. With Everton locked in a desperate battle against relegation, Iwobi became the team’s undisputed heartbeat. He showed astonishing durability by starting all 38 Premier League matches. His relentless running, versatility, and tactical intelligence were instrumental in keeping the Toffees in the top flight. When he left Everton, he did so with his head held high, boasting 123 Premier League appearances, 6 goals, and 11 assists for the club.

The Fulham Renaissance

The architect behind Iwobi’s modern renaissance is undoubtedly Marco Silva. The Portuguese manager had worked with Iwobi briefly at Everton and had seen something special in the Nigerian—a rare blend of tactical flexibility, high footballing IQ, and elite physical metrics that many casual observers overlooked.

On September 1, 2023, Silva brought Iwobi back to the capital, signing him to a long-term contract with Fulham running until the summer of 2028. It proved to be a masterstroke for both player and club.

At Fulham, Iwobi has finally found the stability and tactical clarity that eluded him during parts of his career. No longer viewed as a utility stop-gap, he has become the chief engineer of the Cottagers’ midfield. Operating with immense freedom, Iwobi has unlocked a devastating goal-scoring dimension to his game. Last season, he shattered his previous personal records by scoring over 18 goals across all competitions—far surpassing his attacking output at any of his previous clubs.

Now deeply settled, Iwobi is playing the most expressive, efficient, and joyous football of his life. He has seamlessly blended the technical elegance he learned at Arsenal with the grit and defensive awareness he forged at Everton.

A Pioneer for African Football

While joining the “100×3” club is a historic achievement in its own right, Iwobi’s milestone carries an even deeper cultural resonance. The Premier League has been home to some of the greatest African footballers in the history of the sport—icons like Didier Drogba, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané, Yaya Touré, Nwankwo Kanu and Austin Jay Jay Okocha (Iwobi’s legendary uncle).

Yet, none of those iconic figures achieved what Iwobi is about to do. Many of Africa’s greatest stars enjoyed concentrated blocks of immense success ºEuropean leagues. Iwobi’s achievement highlights a different kind of greatness: the ability to endure, adapt, and remain indispensable within the most competitive, high-stakes league in the world for over a decade.

Choosing to represent Nigeria early in his career—despite being entirely eligible for England—was a decision some pundits at the time viewed as a risky move for a young Premier League starlet. Yet, Iwobi has worn the Super Eagles shirt with immense pride, mirroring his international dedication with an unrelenting club career.

When the referee blows the whistle at Craven Cottage today, and Alex Iwobi takes his first touches against Crystal Palace, he won’t just be helping Fulham chase three points. He will be cementing a legacy of resilience, validating a decade of hard work, and writing his name permanently into the fabric of football history.