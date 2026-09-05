Ajayi Makes History, Becomes First Nigerian Podium Finisher in 100m Diamond League

Nigerian sprint rising star, Kanyinsola Ajayi yesterday finished in third place in 100m men’s event at the Diamond League finals in Brussels.

The 21-year-old finished in 9.97 seconds to claim third behind Oblique Seville of Jamaica, who won the race in 9.90 seconds. Cameroon’s Emmanuel Eseme claimed second in 9.93 seconds.

Ajayi becomes the first-ever Nigerian to claim a podium finish in the 100m men’s event in the Diamond League.

With the Diamond League final race, Ajayi wrapped up an exceptional season in which he clocked a new personal best of 9.84 seconds to break Olusoji Fasuba’s 20-year-old Nigerian record in the men’s 100m. He also won a bronze medal for Nigeria in the event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

Early in the year, Ajayi won the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) championship in both the men’s 60m indoor and 100m outdoor.

He took the NCAA 100m title with a wind-aided 9.72-second finish, placing joint sixth with the legendary Asafa Powell on the list of the world’s fastest sprinters under all conditions. Only Usain Bolt, Tyson Gay, Yohan Blake, Obadele Thompson and Andre De Grasse have run faster.

Ajayi is expected to return to the US following the end of the season to continue his studies and also starts preparation for the 2027 season.