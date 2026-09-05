Osimhen Scores in Gala’s Super Lig Fourth Straight Game, Doubt for AFCONQ 

Victor Osimhen’s injury during Galatasaray’s Turkish Super Lig clash with Basaksehir has raised concerns over his availability for the club’s upcoming fixtures and Nigeria’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The former Africa Footballer of the Year found the net for the fourth game running, taking his goal involvements to eight in four matches this season—an average of two per game.

Osimhen had already scored five goals and provided two assists in his first three league appearances of the new season. His goal against Basaksehir took his tally to six goals in four matches.

Osimhen was forced off in the 33rd minute after experiencing discomfort in the groin area, shortly after scoring the first goal of the match.

The striker was replaced by Barıs Alper Yılmaz after appearing to clutch the affected area following a shot.

The extent of the injury remains unclear, with no official confirmation that Osimhen has suffered a muscle tear.

Further medical examinations are expected to determine the nature of the problem and provide an indication of his recovery timeline.

The development comes at an important time for Nigeria, with the Super Eagles set to begin their 2027 Afcon qualifying campaign later this month.

CAF has confirmed that Nigeria will face Madagascar on September 25 before travelling to Guinea-Bissau for their second Group L fixture on September 29.

Nigeria will therefore be monitoring Osimhen’s condition closely as head coach Eric Chelle prepares his squad for the opening qualifiers.

His availability will depend on the results of the further examinations and his subsequent recovery.