Glo Marks 23rd Anniversary with Thrilling ‘Fitfest 2026’ Sports Day

Staff of telecommunications giant Globacom swapped corporate suits for colourful sports jerseys last Saturday, gathering at The Stable in Surulere, Lagos, to celebrate the company’s 23rd anniversary with an exhilarating day of sports, games, and camaraderie.

Dubbed “Glo Fitfest 2026,” the event fell exactly on the anniversary date, offering employees a perfect opportunity to unwind, bond, and channel their competitive spirits. The venue came alive with energy as workers from various departments—grouped into clusters to foster team unity—participated in a wide array of games, including table tennis, giant Ludo, snooker, beer pong, sack races, and the traditional board game, Ayo.

The undeniable centerpiece of the celebration was the highly anticipated football tournament, which ignited intense but friendly rivalries across the organisation. The high stakes prompted several departments to strategically fly in top-tier talent from their regional offices outside Lagos. This tactic proved a masterclass for the “Glo Rocket” team—comprising the Sales and Value Added Services departments—who ultimately clinched the tournament trophy.

Glo Rocket secured the championship after an intense match against “Strikers FC,” a formidable combined team of staff from Rollout, Information Systems, Gloworld Development, and E-Pin departments. Along with a massive champion’s trophy, the Glo Rocket team walked away with a grand prize of N1 million, while the resilient runners-up, Strikers FC, received N750,000. Players from both sides were honoured with medals, while individual winners of the internal indoor and track games also took home cash prizes and medals for their stellar performances.

Beyond the trophies and intense matchups, Fitfest 2026 served as a vital cultural milestone for the company, renewing the collective energy of a workforce that has driven Globacom’s success for over two decades. The day concluded in a lively, festive atmosphere, filled with music, dancing, and laughter, leaving the staff re-energised and unified for the future.