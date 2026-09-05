Lampard Confirms Onyeka’s Fitness for Man City 

• No Premier League debut for Femi Azeez

Speaking at yesterday’s press conference ahead of Coventry City’s Premier League meeting with Manchester City, manager Frank Lampard confirmed that Frank Onyeka is available for selection for the trip to the Etihad Stadium.

The Nigeria international was not involved in Coventry’s last two matches, against Plymouth Argyle in the Carabao Cup and Hull City in the Premier League.

Onyeka played the full 90 minutes as Coventry began their new Premier League campaign with a 3-0 defeat to reigning champions Arsenal.

Asked for an update on Onyeka’s fitness, Lampard told reporters: “He is available for tomorrow.”

Coventry were obligated to sign the FC Ebedei product on a permanent basis during the summer transfer window following their promotion to the Premier League.

Onyeka proved to be an important addition during the second half of last season, scoring once and providing one assist in 14 Championship appearances as Coventry were crowned league champions.

His stunning strike against Derby County on matchday 40 was also shortlisted for Coventry City’s Goal of the Season award.

Onyeka’s potential return will come as welcome news to Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle, with the midfielder part of his plans for this month’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles forward, Femi Azeez has to wait for his Premier League debut as the flamboyant winger has been ruled out of Brighton & Hove Albion’s clash against Leeds United at the Amex this afternoon.

The Nigeria international sealed a celebrated move to the Seagulls from Millwall on deadline day, signing a four-year contract until June 30, 2030.

Before his move to Brighton, he was unavailable for Millwall’s last three games against Norwich City, Cambridge United and Southampton.

Azeez is currently sidelined after feeling discomfort in his hamstring on the opening day of the new Championship season, which led to his substitution before the half-hour mark.

Providing a squad update at yesterday’s pre-match press conference, Brighton boss, Fabian Hurzeler confirmed that the Nigerian is carrying a slight injury and will not be involved this weekend.

He told reporters: “Femi is obviously carrying a slight injury at the moment. I think Chema can definitely be an option for tomorrow. With Femi, we have to wait this weekend and hopefully he will be available for the next game.”

On the qualities Azeez will bring to the squad, Hurzeler added: “Femi, he’s a winger, he can score off the right or the left foot. He has really good decision-making in the final third. He’s a hard worker.”