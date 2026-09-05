D’Tigress Suffer Defeat to S’Korea in World Cup Opener

• Seek redemption against Hungary today

African champions, Nigeria D’Tigress suffered a 99-81 defeat to South Korea in their opening Group B game of the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in Berlin yesterday.

D’Tigress made a bright start, opening the game with a 6-0 run, but South Korea responded to take a 26-22 lead at the end of the first quarter. Nigeria fought back in the second, edging the period 23-22 to reduce the deficit to three points, with South Korea leading 48-45 at half-time.

Amy Okonkwo then led Nigeria’s fightback in the third quarter, scoring 10 points as D’Tigress cut the deficit to just one point at 59-58. South Korea responded, however, to take a 68-62 lead into the final quarter.

The Koreans pulled away in the fourth quarter, outscoring D’Tigress 31-19 to secure an 18-point victory. Jihyun Park led all scorers with 27 points, while Nigeria’s 20 turnovers proved costly.

Okonkwo finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists, while Ezinne Kalu added 11 points and five assists. Victoria Macaulay contributed 10 points, while Murjanatu Musa recorded a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds, including nine offensive rebounds.

Musa also became just the fourth Nigerian to record a double-double at the Women’s World Cup, joining Mfon Udoka, Evelyn Akhator and Itoro Umoh. Her 13 rebounds also matched Akhator’s Nigerian record for most rebounds in a World Cup game.

“Elsewhere, Japan defeated Mali 102-97 in Group A, with Saki Hayashi scoring a record nine three-pointers as Japan made a Women’s World Cup-record 20 three-point shots. Australia defeated Puerto Rico 70-54 in Group C, while the USA opened their title defence with a 94-61 win over China in Group D.

D’Tigress will return to action today when they face Hungary in their second Group B game.