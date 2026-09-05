NSCDC Rescues 15 Trafficked Children, Recovers Stolen Rifles, Busts Telecom Vandalism Syndicate

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has rescued 15 trafficked children, recovered three stolen service rifles and dismantled an inter-state syndicate involved in the vandalism and theft of telecommunications infrastructure across Delta and Kano states.

The breakthroughs were recorded by the Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad (CG’s SIS) in a series of intelligence-led operations targeting child trafficking, illegal arms diversion, internal corruption and critical infrastructure vandalism.

The National Public Relations Officer of the Corps, Assistant Commandant of Corps Babawale Afolabi, disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday.

He said the operations were conducted in line with the zero-tolerance policy of the Commandant General, Prof. Ahmed Audi, towards crime, corruption and the destruction of national assets.

On child trafficking, Afolabi said the squad commenced investigation following a petition over missing children in Kokona Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Investigations, he said, uncovered a syndicate allegedly led by one Anderson Archibong, who posed as an official of an organisation operating a purported “Back to School Project” under the National Council of Child Rights Advocate.

According to him, Archibong allegedly exploited low-income parents before trafficking their children to buyers across the country.

He said 16 children were fraudulently taken in January 2026 and allegedly sold for N2 million each.

“Through intelligence-led operations across transit routes, 15 of the 16 children were successfully rescued in Anambra, Imo, Enugu and other eastern transit corridors,” he said.

Afolabi added that three alleged buyers—Joy Julius, Ngozi and Eze Lazarus—were arrested and had confessed to their involvement, while efforts were ongoing to locate the remaining child.

In a separate investigation into illegal arms diversion, CG’s SIS operatives traced a missing AK-47 rifle to a serving NSCDC officer attached to the CG’s Crack Squad.

The officer, CAII Igah Ameh James, was allegedly found to have stolen an assigned AK-47 rifle, with breach number 02028, abandoned his duty post and transported the weapon to Otukpo, Benue State.

Investigators established that James allegedly sold the rifle to a middleman, Abakpa Simon Anthony, for N700,000, while Anthony subsequently sold it to an alleged illicit arms buyer, Sunday Akor, also known as IBB, for N800,000.

The rifle and two empty magazines were recovered following the arrest of the suspects.

The Corps also uncovered another arms diversion case at its Adamawa State Command following an armoury inventory audit.

Afolabi said the investigation led to the arrest of ASCI Peter Ardo, a former Head of Armoury, and CCA Boniface Lawyer.

He said investigations revealed that between 2018 and 2024, Ardo allegedly removed two unserviceable G3 service rifles, with breach numbers 10S838 and 69112944, from the armoury and sold them to Lawyer for N210,000 and N220,000 respectively.

The weapons were subsequently resold to a civilian, while Ardo allegedly altered physical inventory registers to conceal the removals and evade detection during routine checks.

Both officers, he said, were in custody after allegedly making full confessions.

Meanwhile, the CG’s SIS has also dismantled a network allegedly responsible for vandalising telecommunications infrastructure in Delta and Kano states.

Afolabi said operatives arrested Henry Dennis while allegedly vandalising an IHS telecommunications tower site in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, where 12 vandalised telecom panels were recovered.

Further investigation reportedly exposed a wider network allegedly involving a scrap-market owner and financier, Yusuf Musa, who is accused of financing the theft operations and facilitating the resale of stolen telecommunications components.

The Corps said financial tracing uncovered suspicious transactions conducted through digital payment platforms, while efforts were underway to obtain search and arrest warrants for other members of the syndicate who remained at large.

The Commandant General commended the CG’s SIS for what he described as its tactical coordination and operational efficiency.

The NSCDC said internal administrative and disciplinary proceedings against implicated personnel had been concluded, while its Directorate of Legal Services had been directed to commence prosecution of the arrested suspects before courts of competent jurisdiction.

The Corps reaffirmed its commitment to protecting vulnerable citizens, safeguarding critical national infrastructure and maintaining integrity and accountability within its ranks.