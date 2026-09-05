Osinbajo, Archbishop Martins, Avuru, Amangbo for Cardinal Okogie Foundation Lecture

Prominent personalities from the church, government, business and other sectors are expected to attend the 17th Anthony Cardinal Okogie Foundation Annual Lecture, scheduled for Thursday, October 8, 2026, at The Hall, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Musa Yar’Adua Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The 2026 edition is being hosted by the Lagos Archdiocesan Catholic Men Organisation (LACMON).

According to a statement, former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and distinguished scholar, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, will deliver the keynote address on the theme: ‘Rule of Law in Nigeria: Challenges of Leadership Compliance’.

The event would be chaired by the Founder and Executive Chairman of AA Holdings and former Chief Executive Officer of Seplat Petroleum, Engr. Austin Avuru.

The Chief Host is the Archbishop of the Metropolitan See of Lagos, His Grace, Most Rev. Dr Alfred Adewale Martins.

Also expected at the event is the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Anthony Cardinal Okogie Foundation and Chairman of Globus Bank Limited, Sir Peter Amangbo, alongside members of the clergy, the religious, business leaders, captains of industries and other professionals, philanthropists, students and other invited guests.

“The 2026 Annual Lecture is aimed at raising funds to provide scholarships and educational support for brilliant but indigent children, irrespective of their religious backgrounds. Through the Foundation’s support, beneficiaries are given opportunities to pursue their education and fulfil their potential.

“Over the years, the lecture series, organised under the auspices of the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, has provided a respected platform for examining critical national issues while mobilising resources for the education of deserving young Nigerians.

“Since the establishment of the Foundation 17 years ago by His Eminence, Anthony Cardinal Okogie, Archbishop Emeritus of Lagos, over 160 indigent students have benefited from its scholarship and educational-support programmes.

“This year’s lecture is particularly significant as it coincides with the celebration of a historic “Triple Jubilee” in honour of Anthony Cardinal Okogie: his 90th birthday, 60th anniversary of priestly ordination and 55th anniversary of episcopal ordination,” the statement added.

Speaking on preparations for the event, Chairman of the Planning Committee, Mr. Joseph Alegbesogie, said all necessary arrangements were being made to ensure a successful and hitch-free event.

“We are working diligently to deliver a memorable Annual Lecture. Beyond the distinguished personalities expected to attend, our principal objective is to mobilise greater support for the education of brilliant but indigent children. We therefore appeal to individuals, corporate organisations and other well-meaning members of society to support this worthy cause,” he said.