Northern Senators Mourn Emirs of Gumel, Zurmi, Hail Peace-building Legacies

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Northern Senators Forum has expressed grief over the deaths of two prominent traditional rulers, the Emir of Gumel, His Royal Highness Dr. Ahmed Muhammad Sani, and the Emir of Zurmi, His Royal Highness Alhaji Bello Sulaiman, describing their deaths as a major loss to the North and Nigeria’s traditional institution.

Sani, the Emir of Gumel, died on Thursday, September 3, 2026, while Sulaiman, the Sarkin Zamfaran Zurmi who is also the Emir of Zurmi, died on Monday.

In a condolence statement signed by the Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum, Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’Adua, yesterday, the lawmakers said the two monarchs distinguished themselves as custodians of culture and tradition, while contributing significantly to peace, unity and development in their respective domains.

The senators described the late Emir of Gumel as a scholar, administrator and bridge-builder who occupied the throne with humility, wisdom and dignity.

According to the Forum, his reign was marked by peace, unity and growth in education across the Gumel Emirate, adding that his leadership transcended ethnic, social and political boundaries.

The senators recalled that the late monarch, who was a recipient of the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger, remained accessible to the people throughout his reign, with his palace serving as a refuge for those seeking justice and relief.

The statement said, “He was a father to all, irrespective of tribe or status, and his palace remained open to the cries of the oppressed.”

The Forum further commended the late Emir for championing modern education, encouraging girl-child education and providing “calm, clear and just leadership” during periods of tension.

It added that his counsel influenced a generation of leaders and earned him recognition as a guardian of the region’s culture, values and religion.

The senators similarly described the late Emir of Zurmi as a highly respected traditional ruler who provided courageous and stabilising leadership during a difficult period characterised by security challenges in Zamfara State.

The monarch, who spent five years on the throne, was praised for demonstrating unwavering commitment to peace, unity and resilience within the Zurmi Emirate.

According to the Forum, his wisdom and dedication to peace-building extended beyond his immediate domain, contributing to wider efforts to restore lasting peace and stability across the North-west.

The senators said the late monarch’s voice commanded respect within the traditional institution, particularly at a time when communities in the region faced serious security challenges.

The statement described him as “a stabilising figure whose voice was respected across the traditional institution.”

The Forum extended its condolences to the Gumel and Zurmi Emirate Councils, the immediate families of the deceased monarchs, the governments and people of Jigawa and Zamfara States, as well as the entire traditional institution in Nigeria.

The senators also commended the two royal fathers for their contributions to national stability, peaceful coexistence and community development during their respective reigns.

The lawmakers prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased monarchs, accept their good deeds and grant them Aljannah Firdaus.

They also prayed for strength and fortitude for the bereaved families, the people of the two emirates and all those mourning the loss of the traditional rulers.