PodFest Naija Returns September 25, Unites Nigeria’s Storytellers, Creators

Nigeria’s rapidly expanding storytelling and creative ecosystem will converge in Lagos on September 25, 2026, as PodFest Naija – A Festival of Stories- returns for its second edition, bringing together podcasters, creators, storytellers, brands and lovers of compelling narratives.

The festival, organised by The Muvmnt Studio, will hold at Harbour Point, 4 Wilmot Point Road, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Now in its second year, PodFest Naija was conceived to provide a common platform for Nigeria’s increasingly diverse storytelling community, creating opportunities for collaboration, learning, innovation, networking and business development.

The inaugural edition attracted more than 1,200 creators and over 40 storytellers, brand owners, policy drivers and story lovers, while generating a reported reach of more than 35 million people.

The 2026 edition is expected to build on that momentum, with an expanded programme featuring prominent voices from business, entertainment, health, culture, finance, branding and public discourse.

Among those announced as speakers and stage hosts are Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani, Audu Maikori, Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka, Salem King, Tosin Olaseinde, Grace Ofure, Dr. Princess Oghene, Joro Olomofin, Toolz, The Duke of Shomolu, William Benson, Adedoja Allen, Dr Foy, Morenike Molehin, Ify’s Kitchen, Egemba Chinonso (Aproko Doctor), Fisayo Soyombo, Babajide Ogunsanwo, Rufai Oseni, Khadijah Okunnu, Tosin Adefeko and many others.

Their participation is expected to broaden conversations around the changing nature of storytelling and the opportunities emerging across Nigeria’s creative economy.

At the heart of the festival are four pillars — Celebration, Collaboration, Innovation and Learning — which organisers say are designed to make the event more than a gathering of popular voices.

Through panel discussions, masterclasses and networking sessions, participants will have opportunities to learn from established professionals, discover new possibilities and build relationships that could advance their careers, platforms and businesses.

Curator of PodFest Naija and Chief Executive Officer of AT3 Resources, Tosin Adefeko, said the festival was created in response to the changing nature of storytelling and the growing number of Nigerians creating and distributing content independently.

According to Adefeko, audiences are no longer merely consumers of stories but have become active participants in creating, shaping and distributing narratives.

“Storytelling remains the heartbeat of meaningful communication,” he said, explaining that the festival was designed to bridge the gaps between different parts of the creative ecosystem.

One of the major attractions at this year’s festival will be the Next Big Podcaster talent discovery initiative, which is designed to identify and spotlight emerging podcast voices across Nigeria.

The initiative is expected to provide promising podcasters with greater visibility while connecting new talent to the wider creative ecosystem.

The festival will also feature a Spotify-led masterclass, giving creators practical insights into building, growing and sustaining successful podcast platforms.

For emerging podcasters and content creators operating in an increasingly competitive digital environment, the session is expected to provide useful perspectives on audience development, content strategy and the sustainability of creative platforms.

Beyond the stage, PodFest Naija will feature an interactive exhibition arena where brands can showcase their products and services while engaging directly with consumers, creators and other members of the creative community.

Some of the event’s corporate support includes Eventful Nigeria, MTN, Fan Milk, Eve Essentials and UAC, among others, highlighting growing interest in Nigeria’s creator and storytelling economy.

For emerging creators, the gathering offers the opportunity to learn directly from individuals who have built audiences, brands and communities around their stories and expertise.

For established storytellers, it provides an avenue to exchange ideas and explore collaborations. Brands, meanwhile, can connect with a concentrated community of creators and highly engaged consumers.

The organisers believe such convergence has become increasingly important as Nigeria’s creative economy expands into new areas of entrepreneurship, employment, cultural expression and global visibility.

Against this backdrop, PodFest Naija seeks to provide a physical and intellectual meeting point where creators can learn not only how to tell better stories but also how to build sustainable platforms around their creativity.

The festival’s philosophy is captured in its description as “A Festival of Stories” — a celebration not only of podcasts, but of the people, experiences, ideas and conversations that give stories their power.

With the 2025 edition demonstrating strong interest in the concept, expectations are high for the 2026 gathering.