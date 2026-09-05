Jetour G700 PHEV Luxury Mobility Storms Abuja

Bennett Oghifo

Jetour Nigeria is set to take its high-energy automotive experience to Abuja, with the all-new Jetour G700 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) expected to headline a three-day showcase in the Federal Capital Territory from September 22 to 24, 2026. The Abuja event follows the brand’s major showcase in Lagos and comes as Jetour Nigeria continues to strengthen its position in Nigeria’s premium automotive market.

Jetour Nigeria was recently recognised by the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) as the Fastest Growing Auto Brand of the Year, further highlighting the brand’s expanding footprint in the country.

The company which currently operates through seven accredited dealerships, including Elizade Nigeria Limited, New Era AutoVehicle Services, Kojo Motors, Germaine Auto Centre, Tab Autos, R.T. Briscoe Motors and Mandilas Motors, says prospective customers and automotive stakeholders should register for test drives and get events updates via www.jetournigeria.com, Instagram @jetour_nigeria and @Jetourngofficial, or by email at info@jetournigeria.com.

The centrepiece of the Abuja experience will be the Jetour G700 PHEV, the marque’s flagship model designed to combine executive luxury with serious off-road capability.

Powered by Jetour’s Kunpeng Super Hybrid system and dual electric motors, the G700 boasts a claimed combined driving range of up to 1,400 kilometres, positioning it as a long-distance vehicle aimed at reducing range concerns associated with electrified mobility.

Beyond its hybrid powertrain, the G700 is equipped with adaptive suspension, triple differential locks and an impressive 970mm wading depth, giving it the capability to tackle challenging terrain while maintaining its premium-road credentials.

Inside, the six-seat SUV offers a luxury-focused cabin featuring Nappa leather upholstery, massage seats, a 35.4-inch 3K panoramic display, an 18-speaker Lexicon sound system and an onboard refrigerator.

The Abuja showcase will provide government officials, corporate executives, fleet managers, motoring enthusiasts and members of the media with an opportunity to experience the G700 firsthand through an exclusive reveal, hands-on demonstrations and VIP test drives.

According to Jetour Nigeria, customers purchasing through its authorised network will benefit from a five-year or 150,000-kilometre manufacturer warranty, alongside access to genuine spare parts, software upgrades and certified technical support.