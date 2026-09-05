Nigeria, China Promote Food Festival 

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The National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) in collaboration with the China Cultural Centre in Nigeria, hosted the 2026 Nigeria–China Food Festival in Abuja, bringing together stakeholders from both countries to celebrate their food, culture and longstanding friendship.

The festival, held at the China Cultural Centre, Abuja, was themed ‘From Farm to Feast’ and formed part of activities celebrating 55 years of diplomatic relations between Nigeria and China.

The event provided an opportunity for participants to experience the food traditions of both countries and learn more about the cultures and communities behind them. It also provided a platform for interaction among hospitality professionals, chefs, tourism stakeholders, government officials, diplomats, entrepreneurs and cultural practitioners.

Guests were treated to 14 Chinese dishes representing seven regions of China and 12 Nigerian dishes representing the country’s six geopolitical zones. The selection reflected the diversity of food traditions in both countries and gave participants an opportunity to experience different ingredients, preparation methods and local specialties.

For NIHOTOUR, the festival was also an opportunity to promote Nigerian food as an important part of the country’s tourism offering and to highlight the people and businesses involved across the food and hospitality value chain.

Speaking at the event, the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of NIHOTOUR, Abisoye Fagade, emphasised the Institute’s commitment to developing the skills required to strengthen Nigeria’s hospitality and tourism industry while creating opportunities for young people, professionals and entrepreneurs.

The ‘From Farm to Feast’ theme also drew attention to the different people involved in bringing food to the table, beginning with farmers and producers and extending to processors, chefs, hospitality professionals and businesses that serve consumers.

The festival provided another avenue for NIHOTOUR to showcase Nigeria’s diverse food heritage. Across the six geopolitical zones, communities have distinct dishes, ingredients and preparation methods that can be promoted as part of the experiences available to both domestic and international visitors.

The Chargé d’Affaires ad interim of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria, Mr. Zhou Hongyou, highlighted the role of food in helping people understand different cultures and strengthening people-to-people relations between Nigeria and China.

Also participating in the festival was the Cultural Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy and Director of the China Cultural Centre in Nigeria, Mr. Yang Jianxing, whose presence further underscored the importance of cultural exchange in strengthening relations between the two countries.

The event brought together more than 200 participants and featured food presentations and cultural activities from both countries. It encouraged interaction between Nigerian and Chinese participants and created opportunities for further cooperation in hospitality, tourism, culinary training, cultural exchange and enterprise development.

The festival was particularly significant as Nigeria and China celebrate 55 years of diplomatic relations. Over the years, relations between both countries have expanded across several sectors, and cultural exchanges such as the Nigeria–China Food Festival provide an opportunity to deepen those ties at the people-to-people level.

NIHOTOUR remains committed to partnerships that promote Nigeria’s hospitality and tourism industry, strengthen professional skills, support enterprise development and create opportunities for Nigerians across the tourism value chain.

Through initiatives such as the Nigeria–China Food Festival, the Institute will continue to promote Nigeria’s food and hospitality culture, encourage international cooperation and position the country’s diverse tourism offerings for greater local and global recognition.