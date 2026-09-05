Ubabukoh Unveils 87-year-old Storey Building as Addition to Igbo-Ukwu Tourist Attraction 

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

A journalist, Mr. Ozioma Ubabukoh, has unveiled his grandfather’s 87-years-old storey building as a major addition to Igbo-Ukwu tourism.

Igbo-Ukwu, an ancient town in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, is reputed as the origin of Igbo race, and holds a major attraction as a tourism centre, especially with the discovery of a 9th century roped bronze pot in 1938 in the town.

Ubabukoh who recently took journalists round the iconic building reputed to be the first storey building around the entire local government, which was constructed with wood and brick, said he plans to renovate the building and let it serve as a major attraction to tourists, in addition to the Igbo-Ukwu museum, which holds cultural artifacts dating back to centuries.

The journalist and media consultant told reporters that the house which was built by his grandfather, Chief John Ubabukoh in 1939; just a year after the discovery of the roped bronze pot, was initially inherited by his father, late Mr. Ifeanyi Ubabukoh, and that with his passing, he has now inherited the iconic building.

“My father was the first son of Chief John Ubabukoh who built this house, so when he passed, my father inherited it as the first son of his father, and my father has now passed, leaving the building for me.

“Despite having other brothers who are alive, I’m the one who inherited it as the first son of my father, and I plan to commence renovation of this house and make it an addition to Igbo-Ukwu tourism.

“We want to promote the tourism of our community and you all know that Igbo-Ukwu holds a cultural significance in Anambra and Igboland. Besides that, we are rich in culture and tradition, and you can see that with the tourist attraction that this community holds.

“Anambra has about four cities already. Onitsha is the commercial city, Nnewi is the industrial city, Awka is the capital city, while Ekwulobia is gradually becoming a city.

“We want to project Igbo-Ukwu as the cultural and tourism capital of Anambra State.

With the addition of this building, we are sure that this community will attract tourists, including film makers who need ancient buildings like this to shoot their epic movies.”

Some members of the extended Chief John Ubabukoh family, including his son, Mr. Okey Ubakukoh; his nephew, Emeka Ubabukoh, and family friend, Timothy Anigbogu, who spoke to journalists during the tour recalled how people used to come from far and wide to admire the house in the late 1930s when it was completed.

Emeka Ubabukoh said, “Our father was the richest in this community then, and I must say that it took him quite sometime to complete the building because he wanted it to be of top standard. If you go inside, you will also see some of his household items and the quality they were made of. He was not a flamboyant man, but he liked quality things.”