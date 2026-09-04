Westmead Mall Opens New Outlet in Ibadan

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A growing family-oriented retail and lifestyle brand, Westmead Mall has expanded its presence in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital with opening of a new outlet in Samonda, strengthening its commitment to providing convenient shopping, leisure and lifestyle services to families across the city.

The new outlet, strategically located along Samonda–Bodija Road, opposite the old Trans-Amusement Park, becomes the latest addition to the Westmead network, which already has outlets at Wofun Bus Stop, Mokola ICT Hub and Babanla, Oremeji.

The Archbishop of Ibadan, Most Rev. Gabriel ’Leke Abegunrin, who blessed the new facility, prayed for the continued growth and success of the business and for its sustained positive impact on the people and communities it serves.

The Managing Director of the company, Chief (Mrs.) Seye Ogunwuyi, while speaking at the opening of the new outlet, said the company’s expansion goes beyond opening new retail outlets, stating that the brand has remained committed to creating jobs, supporting livelihoods and contributing to the welfare of families within Ibadan.

According to her, Westmead has grown significantly since its establishment a few years ago and now provides direct employment to more than 500 people, while supporting the livelihoods of several thousand others through indirect employment and economic opportunities across its operations and value chain.

She said, “Since the inception of Westmead a few years ago, we have grown into a business that directly employs more than 500 people, while indirectly supporting the livelihoods of several thousand others. For us, this growth is not simply about the number of outlets we operate; it is about the families and communities whose livelihoods are connected to what we do.

“We have deliberately worked to build a brand that contributes to the welfare and livelihoods of families in Ibadan.

“Every new outlet creates opportunities for employment, suppliers, farmers, service providers and other businesses within our ecosystem. As we continue to grow, we will remain committed to excellence, creating opportunities and supporting the families and communities we are privileged to serve.”

Ogunwuyi added that the opening of the Samonda outlet reflects the company’s confidence in Ibadan’s growing consumer market and its determination to bring quality retail and lifestyle services closer to residents across different parts of the city.

With the addition of Samonda, Westmead Mall now operates across four locations in Ibadan, further deepening its presence in the city’s expanding retail and lifestyle sector.

Beyond its growing physical footprint, the company stated that its focus remains on building a sustainable indigenous brand capable of creating jobs, strengthening local supply chains, supporting businesses and improving livelihoods.

Westmead Mall has developed a family-focused model that brings shopping, food, recreation, beauty and other lifestyle services together within a single destination. Its outlets prominently feature Westmead Supermarket, offering groceries, household essentials and everyday consumer products, as well as Westmead Farm Market, which provides customers with access to farm-fresh produce and other food items.