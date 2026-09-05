Lexus Unveils New NX, Targets Global Markets

Bennett Oghifo

Lexus has unveiled the new NX compact crossover SUV in a world premiere, marking a significant step in the luxury automaker’s transition to electrified mobility. The model is scheduled to enter global markets from the end of 2026.

Unveiled on September 1, the updated NX builds on the model’s success since its introduction in 2014 as Lexus’ first compact crossover SUV.

Lexus said the NX had become one of the brand’s core SUV models, earning recognition among customers worldwide for its agile urban driving performance, distinctive styling and versatility.

As of the end of July 2026, cumulative sales of the NX had reached approximately 1.9 million units across more than 90 countries and regions.

The latest model retains the balance of sportiness and utility that has defined successive generations of the NX, while introducing an all-new hybrid system designed to enhance driving performance.

The vehicle also features refreshed exterior and interior designs, as well as new technologies intended to deliver a more personalised driving and passenger experience.

The new NX was developed in line with Lexus’ broader brand philosophy of challenging convention and creating distinctive customer experiences.

Since its establishment in 1989, Lexus has maintained a strong focus on innovation. At the Japan Mobility Show 2025, the brand introduced its message, “DISCOVER—Imitate No One,” signalling its ambition to further transform the brand and deliver unique experiences to customers.

The development of the new NX was guided by the theme “DISCOVER YOUR EDGE,” which Lexus said reflected its objective of encouraging customers to explore new possibilities and expand their everyday experiences.

Chief Engineer, Lexus International, Kunihiko Endo, said the development programme was driven by the ambition to make the NX more than simply a means of transportation.

“Since its debut as a sporty and stylish compact SUV showcasing both performance and design, the NX has continued to pursue new value without being bound by convention,” Endo said.

He added that the model had resonated with customers as being “just right” for their individual lifestyles, earning sustained support in markets worldwide.

According to Endo, the new model was designed to create a sense of discovery from the moment the driver enters the vehicle and begins a journey.

“We developed the NX with the desire to create a vehicle that, from the moment you get in and start driving, makes you feel as though your world and possibilities are beginning to expand,” he said.

Endo said the new NX was developed around the idea that drivers should not simply travel directly to their destinations but should feel inspired to explore and “take the long way around.”

The electrified powertrain is a central element of the new model. Lexus said the all-new hybrid system would deliver enhanced driving performance while providing greater flexibility in charging.

The exterior has also been redesigned to heighten anticipation and excitement, while the interior adopts a simple, horizontal theme intended to create an open and relaxed atmosphere for occupants.

Among the new features is the “Sensory Concierge,” which uses personalised lighting and fragrance to create what Lexus described as a relaxing, living room-like environment within the vehicle.

Occupants can select lighting and fragrances according to their mood, adding another layer of personalisation to the driving experience.

Endo said the combination of electrification, performance, design, flexibility and comfort had transformed the NX while preserving its distinctive character.

“Rather than playing it safe and settling for ‘good enough,’ it means challenging yourself to explore new possibilities,” he said.

He added that Lexus hoped the new NX would become a companion that unlocks new possibilities for drivers while bringing fresh experiences and excitement to their journeys.

With its world premiere, the new NX represents another significant addition to Lexus’ evolving electrified vehicle portfolio as the brand seeks to combine luxury, performance, utility and personalised technology for customers in global markets.

Lexus has unveiled the new NX compact crossover SUV, with global sales scheduled to begin from the end of 2026.

The updated model builds on the NX’s success since its 2014 launch. Cumulative sales reached approximately 1.9 million units across more than 90 countries and regions by the end of July 2026.

The new NX retains the model’s sporty versatility while introducing an all-new hybrid system, refreshed exterior and interior designs, and technologies aimed at creating a more personalised driving experience.

Developed under the theme “DISCOVER YOUR EDGE,” the model reflects Lexus’ ambition to encourage customers to explore new possibilities.

Chief Engineer Kunihiko Endo said the NX was designed to be more than transportation, inspiring drivers to explore rather than simply travel directly to their destinations.

The new hybrid powertrain is intended to improve performance while offering greater charging flexibility. Inside, a horizontal design creates an open atmosphere, while the “Sensory Concierge” combines personalised lighting and fragrance to create a relaxing, living room-like environment.

Lexus said the new NX combines electrification, performance, design, flexibility and comfort while preserving the model’s distinctive character.