Rugged Power Meets Executive Luxury As Jetour Rely R8 Sets for Abuja Debut

Bennett Oghifo

Jetour Nigeria is set to introduce the highly anticipated RELY R8 premium heavy-duty pickup truck to motorists and automotive enthusiasts in Abuja as the award-winning automaker takes its flagship showcase, The Jetour Experience, to the Federal Capital Territory from September 22 to 24, 2026.

Following the strong reception that greeted its Lagos showcase, the Abuja edition is expected to attract government officials, corporate executives, fleet operators, business owners, automobile enthusiasts and members of the media.

The company which currently operates through seven accredited dealerships, including Elizade Nigeria Limited, New Era AutoVehicle Services, Kojo Motors, Germaine Auto Centre, Tab Autos, R.T. Briscoe Motors and Mandilas Motors says prospective customers and automotive stakeholders to register for test drives

and get events updates via www.jetournigeria.com, Instagram @jetour_nigeria and @Jetourngofficial, or by email at info@jetournigeria.com.

The major attraction will be the all-new RELY R8, a premium pickup designed to combine heavy-duty capability with the comfort, technology and refinement traditionally associated with luxury SUVs.

Positioned as a versatile workhorse for sectors including agriculture, construction, logistics and security, the RELY R8 is engineered to handle demanding operating conditions while providing a refined driving experience.

Its off-road capability is enhanced by high ground clearance, a reinforced chassis and an All-Terrain Management System with dedicated modes for mud, sand and asphalt, making it suitable for both challenging work environments and recreational adventures.

Inside the cabin, the R8 raises the bar with a spacious five-seat configuration and SUV-inspired ergonomics designed to provide comfort during long-distance journeys and demanding work schedules.

The pickup also features a smart cockpit powered by a high-performance processor and equipped to support Level 2+ intelligent driving assistance, alongside a 12.3-inch HD touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and remote engine-start functionality.

Jetour Nigeria is also placing strong emphasis on after-sales support and ownership confidence, backed by its network of seven accredited dealerships nationwide.

Customers will benefit from manufacturer warranty protection, access to genuine spare parts and authorised service facilities.

The company’s growing market presence has also earned industry recognition, with Jetour recently named Fastest Growing Auto Brand of the Year by the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA), while the Jetour Dashing was recognised as Car of the Year at the NAJA International Auto Awards.

With strong interest expected from commercial and premium fleet customers, Jetour Nigeria is inviting prospective owners and enthusiasts to experience the RELY R8 first-hand and explore its combination of rugged performance, advanced technology and executive comfort.