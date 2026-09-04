Argentina League to Pause Matches to Honour Messi

The Argentine league will pay tribute to Lionel Messi after his retirement from international football by pausing all of their matches in the 10th minute this weekend for a minute of applause.

The 39-year-old, who wore the number 10 shirt for Argentina, announced his retirement from the national side on Monday.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner’s final game for his country, who he captained to World Cup glory in Qatar in 2022, was the 2026 World Cup final defeat by Spain in July.

“In tribute and homage to Lionel Messi’s career with the Argentina national team, at the 10th minute of play in all matches the referees will stop the game and a general minute of applause will be held,” the Argentine Football Association said.

“We look forward to seeing you on the fields – join us in this recognition!”

Messi, who is Argentina’s appearances record holder with 207 caps, first retired from international football in 2016 before reversing his decision.

That followed a defeat by Chile in the Copa America final, in which he missed a penalty in the shootout as Argentina lost a fourth major final in nine years.

The former Barcelona forward went win the World Cup and two Copa America titles with Argentina, scoring a record 125 goals.

Messi made his international debut in 2005 as a 63rd-minute substitute in a 2-1 friendly win over Hungary.

Having moved to Barcelona’s La Masia academy as a 13-year-old, Messi has never played senior club football in his native country.

He is the second-highest goalscorer in World Cup history, with 21, behind France’s Kylian Mbappe (22), and second for goals in all internationals (125) behind his great rival, Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo (146).

In August, he said he was considering his future in football after the death of his father, Jorge, who died aged 68 following a long illness.

When he announced his retirement from international football, he said following his dad’s death he was “even more convinced than before” that he was making the right decision.

He will continue to play in Major League Soccer with Inter Miami, where he has a contract that runs to the end of the 2028 season.