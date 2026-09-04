Quadri Aruna Endorses Eko 2026 to Unearth Nigeria’s Next Generation of Talents

Quadri Aruna, Africa’s table tennis trailblazer and the only player from the continent to break into the world’s Top 10, has thrown his weight behind the 1st National Intermediate Games, tagged Eko 2026.

For him, the initiative is more than a competition; it is a pathway to uncovering Nigeria’s next generation of sporting talents.

From October 1 to 15, Lagos will host the maiden edition of the Games, welcoming over 15,000 athletes from across the country to compete in 28 sports spread across 10 venues. The city, long celebrated as Africa’s sports hub, is once again preparing to showcase its capacity to stage world‑class events.

Aruna’s endorsement came during a courtesy visit to Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, in Alausa, Ikeja. With his wife, Ganiat, and their children by his side, Aruna spoke with enthusiasm about the multi‑sports fiesta. “Sports in Nigeria has faced challenges, but this initiative is the best way to restore our lost glory,” he said, stressing the importance of returning to the grassroots.

He reflected on Lagos’ role in his own career, noting the state’s consistent support for sports under Governor Babajide Sanwo‑Olu.

For Aruna, the Games represent a golden opportunity for young athletes to test themselves, learn, and grow. “They should embrace it, give their best, enjoy the experience, and learn as much as possible to succeed in life,” he urged.

His words carried the weight of personal experience. Aruna recalled his humble beginnings in Oyo town, where he first picked up a racket at the age of seven, playing for fun without imagining he would one day become one of the world’s best. “This event is for all Nigerian youths,” he said. “They must be disciplined, determined, and eager to learn, and believe in themselves. Just as people say ‘Oyo to the World,’ they too can rise from their towns to the world stage.”

Omotoso, who also chairs the Media and Publicity Sub‑Committee of the Eko 2026 LOC, described Aruna’s support as symbolic. “His endorsement shows what is possible when you put your mind to something,” Omotoso remarked. “Aruna himself started just like many of the athletes who will compete. Seeing him encourage them will inspire energy, determination, and purpose. From the National Intermediate Games, they too can rise to the world stage and showcase their talent.”