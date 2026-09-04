Arsenal vs Chelsea London Derby Clash Tops Premier League Weekend on DStv, GOtv

The Premier League enters its third week, with Arsenal and Chelsea meeting in the first major London derby of the season. The game is the biggest on the weekend’s fixture list. Both sides will look to maintain their perfect starts when they meet on Sunday.

Arsenal, the defending champions, beat Aston Villa 1-0 on Monday, while Chelsea edged Brighton 4-3 to make it two wins from two. The London derby, alongside all Premier League matches, will air live on SS Premier League (DStv Ch. 203, GOtv Ch. 65). Both sides will now look to take an early advantage in what could be an important meeting at the top end of the table.

Liverpool begin the weekend away to Ipswich on Friday at 8:00 pm, looking for their first win after consecutive 2-2 draws. Ipswich, meanwhile, will look to respond after their 2-5 loss to Manchester United.

Newcastle host Bournemouth on Saturday at 12:30 pm, with the hosts coming off a 2-0 win over Tottenham. Bournemouth are still searching for their first win after drawing 1-1 with Everton. At 3:00 pm, Manchester City host Coventry. Last weekend, City beat Cystal Palace 4-1, while Coventry lost 0-1 to Hull City.

Nottingham Forest welcome Tottenham at 3:00 pm, with Forest coming off a 2-2 draw with Liverpool, while Spurs seek to recover from the defeat to Newcastle. Hull City host Aston Villa at 5:30 pm, with Hull aiming to maintain their perfect start after two wins. Villa, meanwhile, are still searching for their first points.

Sunday’s action begins with Everton hosting Man United at 2:00 pm. Everton drew 1-1 with Bournemouth last weekend, while United responded to their opening-day defeat to Hull City with a 5-2 win over Ipswich.