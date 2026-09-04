KingMakers, Afara Initiative Train Bridge Fellowship Participants on Leadership Development

KingMakers, the leading Sports and Digital Entertainment platform in Africa, has partnered with Afara Initiative to train ‘The Bridge Fellowship’ 2026 participants.

The programme, sponsored by KingMakers, marks a significant milestone and presented opportunity for the young leaders to embark on the transformative journey in August 2026.

The Bridge Fellowship, renowned for its impactful leadership development programming and its innovative curriculum, is dedicated to nurturing the next generation of leaders in Africa.

With KingMakers’ support, the fellowship aims to expand its reach further and enhance its program, providing young leaders selected for the prestigious program with unparalleled opportunities for personal and professional growth.

“We are thrilled to partner with The Afara Initiative for a 4th time as the title sponsor for The Bridge Fellowship and are excited to welcome the newest fellows,” said Gossy Ukanwoke, Managing Director of KingMakers. “At KingMakers, we believe in the power of technology and education to drive positive change. By supporting The Bridge Fellowship, we are investing in the future leaders of Nigeria, empowering them with the skills and knowledge needed to create a brighter future for our country.”

The 2026 cohort of The Bridge Fellowship will benefit from a comprehensive curriculum designed to equip them with essential leadership skills, critical thinking abilities, and a deep understanding of the broader socioeconomic trends that can empower these leaders to make lasting change for their communities.

Through workshops, mentorship sessions, and real-world projects, the fellows will be prepared to tackle pressing real-world challenges.

“We are incredibly grateful to KingMakers for their generous support,” said Ms. Lara Rabiu, Founder and CEO of The Afara Initiative. “This partnership will enable us to scale our impact and reach more young leaders than ever before. With KingMakers’ backing, we are confident that the 2026 cohort will achieve great success and make significant contributions to Nigeria’s growth and development.”

The collaboration between KingMakers and The Afara Initiative underscores the importance of corporate social responsibility and the role of private sector involvement in fostering social change. Both organizations are committed to creating a positive impact and building a better future for Nigeria.