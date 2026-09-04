Axxela Releases 2025 Sustainability Report, Showcases Strong Performance across Key Indicators

Nume Ekeghe

Axxela Limited, a leading gas and power portfolio company in sub-Saharan Africa, has published its 2025 Sustainability Report, providing a comprehensive overview of the company’s environmental, social and governance performance across its operations during the year.

The report, themed, “Enabling Access, Deepening Impact,” highlights Axxela’s performance across key metrics and underscores its efforts to expand its infrastructure footprint, deepen stakeholder engagement and strengthen responsible business practices.

In the year under review, Axxela expanded its gas pipeline network by 39km, enhancing connectivity across Lagos, Ogun and Rivers states. The company also recorded zero fatalities and achieved 9.6 million Lost Time Injury (LTI) free man-hours across its operations. In addition, Axxela strengthened its customer portfolio by connecting new industrial and commercial customers to its network. Other significant milestones include achieving Great Place to Work certification and receiving a Gold Medal rating in the EcoVadis Sustainability Assessment, placing Axxela among the top 5% of companies assessed globally.

Commenting on the report, Moshood Olajide, Group Chief Executive Officer of Axxela, emphasised that Axxela’s 2025 performance reflected the company’s commitment to responsible growth and long-term value creation.

“Expanding domestic gas utilisation remains central to our strategy. Each new customer connection supports cleaner and more efficient energy use, helping industries improve efficiency and reduce reliance on traditionally dirtier fuels. Our growth remains anchored in responsible infrastructure development and long-term value creation. We will continue to support Nigeria’s transition towards a more sustainable gas-powered economy,” he said.

The report also outlines Axxela’s approach to environmental management, including environmental monitoring, operational controls and rehabilitation programmes designed to minimise environmental disturbance and protect biodiversity.

The company maintained environmental compliance registers, conducted annual compliance audits and risk assessments, and carried out quarterly emerging risk scans across its operations and projects.

Axxela’s 2025 Sustainability Report, its ninth consecutive edition, was prepared in line with the core requirements of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and builds on the reporting discipline and frameworks established over previous reporting years.