Organisers Promise Carnival-like 2026 Nigeria Cup Golf Tournament

The organisers of the prestigious Nigeria Cup Golf tournament have promised a vibrant, carnival-like atmosphere packed with premium entertainment and top-tier competition for its 29th edition.

Speaking at the event’s Pre-tournament Press Conference at the golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938 during the week, Chairman of the events Organising Committee, Mohamed Oyibo said, this year’s edition of the prestigious tournament is designed to offer a unique blend of sportsmanship

amidst celebration and networking.

Tagged ‘Born of Legacy, Built for Greatness,’ Oyibo said with the theme, organisers are not just hosting another golf tournament, but are out to elevate the benchmark and push the boundaries for competitive amateur golf, corporate hospitality, and sporting excellence in Nigeria.

“This year’s event will raise the bar by transforming the traditional fairways into a dynamic hospitality hub. It’s going to be carnival-like, a mini festival as we look forward to the nation’s independence anniversary,” Oyibo stressed.

The tournament structure, he explains further, will feature specialised game days, including dedicated rounds for Children, the Caddies, Ladies and Veterans. Professional golfers are also included in the event that will culminate in the highly anticipated Grand Finale on Saturday.

Alongside the daily competitive tee-offs, attendees can expect new high-energy additions including a dedicated Championship Watch Party and a formal Sunday evening Legacy Gala, all heavily backed by major corporate brands and premium lifestyle partners.

While thanking his committee members for their dedication, Oyibo also thanked corporate sponsors and individual donors for their support for the tournament over the years.

The Nigeria Cup event is scheduled to run from September 19th to 27th, 2026, at the iconic Ikoyi Club 1938 in Lagos.

Owners of the tournament; The Ikoyi Golf Community Nigeria Association (IGCNA), uses the tournament to celebrate Nigeria’s Independence Anniversary.